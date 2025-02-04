We're in the golden age of cheap gaming PCs right now and these pre-RTX 5000 series clearance deals prove it

All eyes are on the next generation of Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards right now, but it's a fantastic time to consider picking up a cheaper - and slightly older - machine.

For example, if you're happy to opt for a machine with an RTX 4000 series card, then there are an impressive number of clearance deals from Newegg, Best Buy, and other leading retailers to consider this week.

One of my favorites is this Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 for just $799 (was $999) at Best Buy. Not only do you get a decent mid-range RTX 4060 here, but the combination of a recent Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM means this one really hits that value sweet spot for mobile 1080p gaming. It's not a world-beater by any stretch of the imagination but this one will run a surprisingly large number of modern titles with decent graphical settings.

If you're looking for a desktop on a budget, look no further than this ABS Cyclone Aqua at Newegg for $799 (was $999). You drop down to a 13th-generation Core i5 chipset but secure an RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - pretty much perfect specs for a modest 1080p gaming setup. With $200 off, this one is Black Friday cheap and a great choice if you're using a 1080p monitor.

Two great cheap gaming PCs this week

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop: was $999 now $799.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 7-7435HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're on the hunt for a cheap (but not awful) gaming laptop, then there's a lot to like about this Lenovo LOQ. It's not one of the brand's higher-end options but it still manages to pack in a relatively recent Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4060 graphics card for a great price. Considering this machine's native resolution caps out at 1080p I'd say this is a great choice for playing all the latest games at relatively high graphical settings.

ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming desktop: was $999 now $799.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel i5-13400F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If I wasn't someone who builds their own PCs, I'd be strongly tempted by this RTX 4060-equipped ABS Cyclone at Newegg. With $200 off, the price is right here considering you're getting a relatively recent Core i5 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. This is a great budget setup, even if the RAM is the slightly older DDR4 variant.

Want to see what else is available this week? Check out our cheap gaming laptop deals and cheap gaming PC deals pages.