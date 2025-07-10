The Asus ROG Ally at £399.99 is a Nintendo Switch 2 destroyer – and it's one of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

Handheld gaming is going strong right now with the ROG Xbox Ally, the MSI Claw A8, and the Lenovo Legion Go 2 on the horizon.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also available now across multiple retailers, providing great family fun experiences with titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza launching this July – but this handheld gaming PC Amazon Prime Day deal might make you turn away from the Switch 2.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is available for £399.99 (previously £518.42) on Amazon in the UK, thanks to a 23% discount. Utilizing AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, you'll be able to enjoy a wide range of triple-A games at a 1920x1080 resolution on a 7-inch 120Hz refresh rate screen.

It provides more processing power than you would find on the Switch 2, with the option of installing Valve's SteamOS for a more simplistic handheld portable gaming experience. After owning it for over a year now, I can confidently say that it will satisfy most gamers, especially if you're diving into the gaming PC ecosystem for the first time.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day Asus ROG Ally deal in the UK

Save 23% Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was £518.42 now £399.99 at Amazon Powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, the Asus ROG Ally is one of the best handheld gaming PCs on the market today, and with its sale price at £399.99, it's possibly the best in terms of a balance of affordability and performance. You'll have AMD's FSR 3 upscaling tech at your disposal to help improve performance where necessary.

I know I've had my eye on the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and other handhelds that have an 8-inch screen, but that shouldn't deter you from buying the Asus ROG Ally.

Game performance isn't an issue, as most AAA games run at smooth frame rates; achieving 60fps in Cyberpunk 2077 is possible when adjusting graphics settings appropriately, and it gets even better when enabling frame generation.

What this will ultimately come down to is whether you're intent on playing Nintendo Switch 2 games primarily, which, of course, means purchasing the Switch 2 is the way to go. However, if you find yourself interested in other games outside of Mario Kart World and would rather gain access to a wider variety of games, the Asus ROG Ally is a no-brainer.

I would suggest waiting for the new ROG Xbox Ally X's launch, using the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, but I doubt it will be at an affordable price. Prime Day will soon be coming to an end, so it's best to purchase now while you still can!