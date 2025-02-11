Why wait for the RTX 5070 when you can get $500 off an RTX 4070 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops with the new RTX 5000 series graphics cards are about to hit the market and that can only mean one thing: superb clearance deals on soon-to-be-older RTX 4000 series models.

Easily my favorite deal right now is the Asus Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 for $1,079 (was $1,599) at Best Buy. Not only is this one of the cheapest machines on the market featuring the still-excellent RTX 4070 graphics card, but it also boasts a gorgeous high-end design.

The G16 is a good choice if you want a great-looking lightweight 16-inch machine that can still handle relatively demanding games. This particular configuration also features an Intel Core i7-13620H chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which should afford plenty of performance for its 165Hz 1080p display.

This particular deal is in Best Buy's ongoing President's Day sale but it's also likely a clearance offer since a new Asus G16 already has a 'coming soon' page at the retailer. The cheapest configuration for the 2025 model is this RTX 5070 Ti option for $2,399.99 so today's deal is significantly more affordable if you don't mind opting for a slightly older option.

Today's best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.

If I had to nitpick anything with this particular deal, it would be that it only features a relatively low-res 1080P IPS display rather than the gorgeous 2.5k OLED panels like the more expensive configs. The RTX 4070 (even the mobile version) is a pretty capable 1440p card so it would have been nice to have a display that doesn't limit it in any way.

With an RTX 4000 machine, you'll also miss out on the latest Nvidia bells and whistles like Multi-Frame Generation. Adoption for this new tech is relatively limited right now but it is capable of providing a step-up in performance versus the older Frame Generation version. Still, the RTX 4070 supports that and should still be capable for a good few years down the line.

