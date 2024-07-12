Trust me: this is the best value gaming laptop deal right now - an RTX 4070 for $899!

As a deals editor, every once in a while I spot a gaming laptop deal that really makes me take note. Right now there are some awesome deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day but easily the best I've seen so far is this HP Victus 16 at Best Buy for $899 (was $1,399).

Not only does this one have a whopping $500 off right now but it is, to my knowledge, the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop ever to this point. For sheer bang for the buck, it's extremely hard to beat this machine right now - and I don't expect we'll see a better Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deal next week at this price point.

Alongside the powerful RTX 4070 graphics card, this HP Victus also feature an AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, meaning it's appropriately specced-out for the price. These components are going to get you great out-the-box performance with no need for additional upgrades - more than enough for its 144Hz 1080p display, in fact.

If I had to draw criticism for this HP, it would be that the display only tops out at 1080p resolution. A GPU as powerful as the RTX 4070 can challenge most games at the higher-end 1440p resolution, but it's hard to complain for $900. Plus, you can also hook your laptop up to an external monitor to really get the most out of it.

Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB A massive $500 price cut makes this HP Victus the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've ever seen. Not only is this an amazing price for a machine with such a powerful graphics card, but you're also getting a speedy Ryzen 7-8845HS chipset and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Pound for pound, we don't expect a better gaming laptop deal over Prime Day so definitely don't hesitate to pick this one up.

While this particular deal is all about getting your hands on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for a bargain price, there are other reasons to consider this particular model. Our HP Victus 16 review found this machine to be a solid performer, with good thermals and decent audio. We only tested the budget RTX 4050 configuration, but we found it to be a decent cheaper option.

Of course, as a cheap gaming laptop deal don't expect a super high-end design or the best portability on the market. This is a slightly larger 16-inch model that's more about the bang for the buck rather than the slick form factor. It's still portable but it'll shine the best when hooked up to an external monitor and peripherals.

