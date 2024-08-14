The Asus TUF A16 gets a huge $500 price cut – and it's the perfect back-to-school laptop for creative students and gamers

The Asus TUF A16 is a gaming laptop – and a powerful one at that, which can even run more demanding AAA titles without breaking a sweat thanks to its RTX 4070 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. However, it’s also a very versatile laptop that’ll work well for students of all kinds, made even more attractive by a big discount right now.

That powerful Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, plus a discrete RTX 4070 graphics card, will help you dive into your creative classes and handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, from Adobe Illustrator to Photoshop and other heavyweight apps.

You can get all this and more with $500 off right now, as Amazon has reduced the price of this laptop from $1,799 to $1,299, which is nearly a 30% discount.

Today's best Asus TUF Gaming A16 deal:

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly laptop that can still handle PC games, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 is currently on sale for an excellent price point. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Why get this deal?

Alongside the impressively powerful components tucked inside the Asus TUF A16, you also get an excellent QHD+ resolution display. That’s seriously sharp for a 16-inch screen, and it’ll bring images and colors to life (and will also be perfect for watching a film or two on your days off). Super-slim bezels – with Asus managing to achieve a 90% screen-to-body ratio in this respect – will also help to create an immersive viewing experience.

Streamers and content creators will find this a peppy laptop that can handle hours of live streaming or editing content to get it ready for sharing on YouTube. Essentially, if you’re a jack-of-all-trades kind of person looking to dabble in content creation, creative apps, or other work (as well as gaming) this Asus TUF laptop is an excellent choice.

The subtle styling and design of the notebook will fit nicely in any classroom, dorm room, or indeed office. It doesn't radiate with the nuclear glow of the typical RGB lighting that accompanies most gaming laptops. During our tests, we found the Asus TUF Gaming A16 offered "a premium look for an affordable price". For the keener gamers out there, though, it’s also worth noting that you get a free 90-day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundled with the laptop (providing access to over 100 top games).

Okay, so this isn’t a cheap laptop by any means – you’re still spending over a grand, even with the discount – but you’re getting a lot of value with this offer, with one of the major perks being that powerful RTX 4070 GPU under the hood.

So, if you’ve been holding off for a great laptop for college and would prefer Windows 11 to buying a MacBook, this Asus TUF A16 is worth a splurge given the $500 saving to be had right now.

Not in the US? Check out more Asus TUF gaming laptop deals below: