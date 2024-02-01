Not a typo: you can get an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $999 right now

Over at Best Buy right now you can pick up an RTX 4070 equipped Asus TUF gaming laptop for just $999 thanks to a massive $400 discount at the retailer.

For just under $1,000, you're not only getting a super beefy GPU in this machine but a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-12700H chipset for good measure. It's also - almost unbelievably - actually cheaper than some gaming laptops with a lesser RTX 4060 graphics card right now.

Sure, as a TUF model it's not going to match higher-end Asus devices like the excellent Zephyrus G14 when it comes to build quality, but pound for pound this is one exceptionally powerful machine. Specs-wise, there are no glaring weaknesses here for the money so it's a fantastic buy for the thrifty gamer who still needs a bit of power under the hood.

RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB An outstanding mid to upper-range gaming laptop deal, this Asus TUF is easily one of the cheapest machines ever to feature an RTX 4070 graphics card. Not only do you get this powerful GPU for an outstanding price, but this Asus also features an Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, meaning it's primed for excellent performance right out of the box.

The combination of an RTX 4070 and Intel Core i7 chipset should afford you plenty of power for 1080p and even 1440p resolutions. The onboard display is capable of a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, which is plenty rapid but it does cap out at 1080p. If you're looking for the best possible gaming experience, this machine is a perfect candidate for hooking up to an external 1440p display.

More RTX 4070 gaming laptops

HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop: was $1,849 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Ryzen 9-7940HS

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Another fantastic RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy today. This HP Omen not only packs in a powerful GPU for a great price but also a very high-end Ryzen 9 chipset. There is a slight downside, however, in the form of this machine's slightly smaller 512GB storage capacity. This is an easy upgrade if you're willing to do a bit of DIY, though.

Asus Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop: was $1,849 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Ryzen 9-7940HS

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB If you'd prefer a smaller gaming laptop, check out this deal on the Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy. It's a little pricier than the other two options on our list this week but it's easily one of the most portable options out there thanks to its 14-inch form factor. Luckily, it's also stacked with an exceptional line-up of specs - more than enough to get fantastic performance right out of the box.

