It's not even Black Friday and you can get an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $899
The cheapest deal I've seen for a machine of this calibre
One of my favorite gaming laptop deals of the year is back again this week at Best Buy with this RTX 4070-equipped HP Victus 16 for $899 (was $1,399).
A massive $500 discount makes this the cheapest gaming laptop deal I've ever seen to feature an RTX 4070 graphics card. In fact, you usually don't see machines carrying a GPU like this for under $1,000, let alone $900.
Paired up with a respectable 8th gen Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting everything you need here for great performance. While this HP Victus 16 only carries a 144Hz 1080p display, these components are more than enough to max-out the graphical settings of most games at the native resolution. You could also hook this one up to an external monitor too, if you're looking for something powerful enough to game at 1440p.
Super cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal
HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was$1,399 now $899.99 at Best Buy
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB SSD
$899 might not seem like a cheap gaming laptop deal but trust me - this is an incredibly low price for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card. Not only do you get this powerful GPU, but this HP Victus also features an 8th gen Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring superb performance out the box. For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this particular deal ahead of Black Friday.
A great deal - but should you wait until Black Friday?
Honestly, this deal on the HP Victus is so good at Best Buy today that I would be comfortable recommending our readers pick it up now instead of waiting until Black Friday. As Deals Editor at TechRadar, I usually recommend holding off in late October, but I think this particular listing is an outstanding deal.
If it goes any lower, I think it will be around $50 at the most. I can't fathom a gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 going for $799 or lower - although I hope that Best Buy and other retailers can challenge that statement this November.
Either way, Best Buy has announced that its first Black Friday deals will start on November 8th, so there's no long wait to see what the retailer is offering. It's sure to have some great early Black Friday laptop deals, and other stores will follow suit.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.