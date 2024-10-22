It's not even Black Friday and you can get an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $899

One of my favorite gaming laptop deals of the year is back again this week at Best Buy with this RTX 4070-equipped HP Victus 16 for $899 (was $1,399).

A massive $500 discount makes this the cheapest gaming laptop deal I've ever seen to feature an RTX 4070 graphics card. In fact, you usually don't see machines carrying a GPU like this for under $1,000, let alone $900.

Paired up with a respectable 8th gen Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting everything you need here for great performance. While this HP Victus 16 only carries a 144Hz 1080p display, these components are more than enough to max-out the graphical settings of most games at the native resolution. You could also hook this one up to an external monitor too, if you're looking for something powerful enough to game at 1440p.

Super cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was$1,399 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD $899 might not seem like a cheap gaming laptop deal but trust me - this is an incredibly low price for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card. Not only do you get this powerful GPU, but this HP Victus also features an 8th gen Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring superb performance out the box. For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this particular deal ahead of Black Friday.

A great deal - but should you wait until Black Friday?

Honestly, this deal on the HP Victus is so good at Best Buy today that I would be comfortable recommending our readers pick it up now instead of waiting until Black Friday. As Deals Editor at TechRadar, I usually recommend holding off in late October, but I think this particular listing is an outstanding deal.

If it goes any lower, I think it will be around $50 at the most. I can't fathom a gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 going for $799 or lower - although I hope that Best Buy and other retailers can challenge that statement this November.

Either way, Best Buy has announced that its first Black Friday deals will start on November 8th, so there's no long wait to see what the retailer is offering. It's sure to have some great early Black Friday laptop deals, and other stores will follow suit.