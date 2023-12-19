Cheaper than Black Friday - don't miss this RTX 4060 gaming laptop for just $780

Looking for a new gaming laptop this Christmas? Right now Best Buy has one of the best deals since Black Friday with this MSI Cyborg for $779.99 (was $1,099).

This one was already on sale for $799 but the retailer has now dropped the price another $20 down to a new record-low this week - easily making it one of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals we've seen so far.

And, not only are you paying a great price for a machine with an RTX 4060 graphics card, but this MSI also packs in a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it superbly rounded-out specs-wise.

While not super high-end, you'll have no issues getting great performance right out of the box with this gaming laptop, particularly if you aim to play games at 1080p resolution. Even better still, thanks to Best Buy's last-minute Christmas shipping you can get this one just before the big day - great if you want to treat yourself or a loved one to a new machine.

Too pricey? Check out our main page for this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $779.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This MSI Cyborg at Best Buy is easily one of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals we've seen so far. Not only does it feature this super-speedy graphics card, but there's also a recent Core i7 chipset inside backing it up. A $330 price cut brings this one to its lowest-ever price in a deal that's arguably even better than the ones that we saw on similar machines this Black Friday.

