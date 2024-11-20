Amazon's Black Friday sale is only just getting started, with this Acer Predator RTX 4060 gaming laptop finally under $1000

Gaming laptops that use Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series GPUs are often expensive options for potential customers (especially for high-end RTX 4080 or 4090 models) - Black Friday is finally changing this, starting with the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop. It’s now available on Amazon for just $999 (was $1,149.99).

The Helios Neo 16 features Nvidia’s RTX 4060 GPU which has 8GB of VRAM, along with Intel’s Core i7-13650HX processor that uses 14 cores and 20 threads - this is a great configuration for the Neo 16’s 1920x1200 165Hz display, especially with the advantage of Team Green’s DLSS 3 and Frame Generation software for great image quality and performance.

Whilst the M.2 512GB SSD isn’t ideal for serious gamers who want to keep multiple games installed (since games are constantly growing in size), there is always the option to upgrade for additional storage - there’s another M.2 slot available, allowing you to store multiple games on your laptop simultaneously with a secondary SSD. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3 are enough to take up the entire 512GB, so this is important to note.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: was $1,149.99 now $999.99 at Amazon The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is one of the best gaming laptops that any PC gamer could buy - it features Nvidia's RTX 4060 gaming laptop with DLSS 3 and the Frame Generation software leading as significant performance boosters. Intel's i7-13650HX does some heavy lifting too, especially for those intent on content creation and multithreaded tasks.

Most laptops utilizing Nvidia’s RTX 4000 cards come at absurdly high prices - the sale price of the Helios Neo 16 is far more reasonable at only $999. Finding a good-quality RTX 4060 laptop for a thousand bucks or less is a serious challenge even during the Black Friday sales, making this a very attractive deal. This is what you’d expect to spend when looking at top-of-the-line discrete GPUs purposed for desktop PCs, and the RTX 4060 mobile GPU will do more than enough to give you high performance in games.

It doesn’t stop there, as the i7-13650HX processor is great for content creators - 14 cores and 20 threads work perfectly for video editors rendering in applications like Premiere Pro. If you want the best out of your processor, you’ll be glad to know that its max clock speed is 4.9GHz, and the eight efficiency cores make it adept at running software in the background - ideal for streamers who want Twitch or OBS running while they game.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now, but it’s very much a ‘while stocks last’ kind of situation: so while Black Friday sales continue, now may be your best bet at acquiring it…

