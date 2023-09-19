Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 review: a fair price for a fine device

Acer offers a sidegrade to its mainstream Predator gaming lineup with this 'Neo' variant, which proves to be a fine laptop given its sensible pricing and good performance. It also offers a fantastic display and good thermal performance - just be prepared for the fans to get noisy when you're gaming on it.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Two-minute review

Acer's Predator line of laptops is well-known at this point, offering everything from desktops like the Acer Orion 7000 to high-end laptops such as the Acer Helios 300. The latest gaming machine to grace my test bench is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 - a more budget-conscious entry into the Predator line.

That's a welcome sight since many of the best gaming laptops are fearsomely expensive; sure, I love the new Razer Blade 14, but it starts above two thousand bucks, and the average person just can't afford to casually drop that amount of money on a gaming machine.

In today's fraught economic landscape, good-value hardware is king - and I reckon the Predator Helios Neo 16 checks that box. With this redesign of Acer's existing Helios laptop line, we've still got a high-quality machine with the latest internal components, but now at a new (and more accessible) price point.

Now, I'm not saying that the Helios Neo 16 is worthy of our best budget laptops list - it's still a gaming laptop and therefore not exactly cheap, as you'll see below. However, it offers plenty of bang for your buck thanks to 13th-gen Intel processors and RTX 4000 GPUs across a variety of different configurations.

It also doesn't feel cheap, thanks to its RGB keyboard, sturdy chassis, and large display. Although the more affordable versions pack an FHD display, my review unit is a slightly pricier model packing a QHD+ screen that looks fantastic. The hinge is also suitably durable, with minimal wobble if the laptop is moved or picked up.

Will this Helios spin-off earn a spot among the best laptops? How does it stack up against rival laptops in the same price range? Let's take a deeper look.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Price & availability

How much does it cost? Starting at $1,199.99 / £1,399 / AU$1,998

Starting at $1,199.99 / £1,399 / AU$1,998 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK and Australia

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 starts at $1,199.99 / £1,399 / AU$1,998, although I noted while verifying prices for different models that the base US configuration (which features an RTX 4050 GPU) actually isn't available in the UK and Australia; those starting prices are for RTX 4060 models.

The highest-end model, which uses an RTX 4070 and i7-13700HX, will run you £1,799 / AU$3,999 (about $2,230), though I couldn't find that configuration anywhere in the States. The highest-spec model there appears to be my review unit, which features an RTX 4060 and costs $1,549.99 / £1,399 (around AU$2,400).

While these prices aren't exactly budget, the definition of an 'affordable gaming laptop' has shifted somewhat over the last few years. With this goalpost-moving in mind, I feel pretty comfortable saying that the Helios Neo 16 is actually a great-value product, despite costing more than a budget gaming laptop did five or ten years ago.

Interestingly, the aforementioned entry-level RTX 4050 model is already on sale at Best Buy at the time of writing, going for just $999.99 - a pretty stellar deal in today's gaming laptop market, so consider snapping that one up!

Price score: 4.5 / 5

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Specs

As I noted above, configurations of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 vary wildly between regions. I've done my best to include the base, review, and high-end configurations here, but bear in mind that the top-spec model listed below isn't actually available in the US (not yet, anyway).

Swipe to scroll horizontally These are the specs for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Component Base model Review unit Top configuration Price $1,199.99 / £1,399 / AU$1,998 $1,549.99 / £1,399 / around AU$2,400 £1,799 / AU$3,999 (about $2,230) CPU Intel Core i5-13500HX Intel Core i7-13700HX Intel Core i5-13500HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 16GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 32GB DDR5 Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Screen 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 165 Hz 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 165 Hz 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 16000), 16:10, 165 Hz Ports 3x USB-A, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1x microSD, 1x 3.5mm combi audio jack 3x USB-A, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1x microSD, 1x 3.5mm combi audio jack 3x USB-A, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1x microSD, 1x 3.5mm combi audio jack Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera 1080p webcam 1080p webcam 1080p webcam Weight 2.80 kg (6.17 lb) 2.80 kg (6.17 lb) 2.80 kg (6.17 lb) Dimensions 36.1 x 27.9 x 2.8 cm 36.1 x 27.9 x 2.8 cm 36.1 x 27.9 x 2.8 cm

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Design

Stylish design

Beautiful display

Plenty of physical ports

The first thing I noticed upon unboxing the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 was the printed design on the exterior of the lid. My understanding is that not every Neo model has this design, but it certainly adds to the aesthetic of the laptop and makes it a bit more eye-catching than the average gaming system.

Opening the Neo up, I'm immediately treated to an excellent display. I've long been a fan of the 16:10 aspect ratio now becoming more common in laptops since it gives you that extra little bit of vertical screen real estate that makes scrolling through web pages or documents a little easier. The 1600p resolution on my review unit is excellent, with strong color density and deep blacks.

Considering that this isn't an OLED screen, it's one of the best IPS displays I've seen on a laptop. The anti-glare coating works well in all but the most brightly lit environments, and the maximum brightness of 500 nits is excellent. The 165Hz refresh rate (also found in the cheaper 1200p version of this display) is a great inclusion for anyone who plays fast-paced competitive games.

Moving down to the laptop's bottom half, we've got a relatively normal membrane keyboard that is mostly comfortable to use. The WASD, PredatorSense, and arrow keys are partially translucent to give them extra highlighting when the RGB lighting is turned on.

I have very little to say here; the keys don't feel overly squishy, but it's also not the best keyboard on a laptop I've ever used. Middle-of-the-road is perfectly fine at this sort of price point though, so I can't complain.

I will complain about the touchpad, however! While the pad itself felt suitably responsive and offered a decent amount of tactile feedback when clicked, the positioning seems a little... off. It's set to the left-hand side (already a risky move since the standard gamer hand position sees your fingers sitting atop the WASD keys), but it's also not properly aligned with the spacebar.

I actually struggled to put my finger on what exactly was putting me off, but it just feels slightly wrong. The palm rejection worked fine for the most part, although there were one or two occasions when my left thumb would catch the touchpad and register unwanted input while I was gaming. The large size of the touchpad - otherwise a good feature - made this an issue, though I imagine many users wouldn't have the same problem. I ended up disabling the pad since I was using a mouse anyway.

The overall casing is plastic, not the machined aluminum you'll find on more expensive gaming laptops, but it doesn't feel flimsy. In fact, the Neo's chassis feels quite robust, and the 1080p webcam embedded in the slim display bezel is another bonus - a lesser manufacturer might've opted for a cheaper 720p camera here instead, considering the overall price.

Around the edges of the Helios Neo 16, we've got a veritable smorgasbord of physical ports - something I love to see in this era of MacBook-inspired port minimalism. We've got 3 USB-As, 2 USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI for video output, RJ-45 for wired internet, a headphone jack, and even a microSD port.

This level of port support should be considered aspirational among gaming laptop makers. Please don't starve me of my ports; I still use physical flash drives!

Design score: 4 / 5

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Performance

Decent gaming performance

4060 can run anything at 1080p, most games at QHD+

Fans are loud but the system runs cool

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Benchmarks Here's how the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 performed in our suite of benchmark tests: 3DMark Night Raid: 65,825; Fire Strike: 24,487; Time Spy: 11,146

GeekBench 6: 2,490 (single-core); 14,658 (multi-core)

Total War: Warhammer III: 1080p Ultra: 83.6 1080p Low: 223.8

Dirt 5: 1080p Ultra: 97.2 1080p Low: 164.6

Cyberpunk: 1080p Ultra RT: 61.1 1080p Low: 152.0

PCMark 10 Battery Life: 1hr 41m

TechRadar Movie Battery Life: 2hr 55m

Considering the price tag, my RTX 4060-equipped review model of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 performed admirably. I've seen slightly better figures from other 4060-wielding laptops, but the difference is pretty marginal.

If you drop the resolution to 1080p (the standard we use for benchmarking games), there's basically nothing you can't play with a clean framerate. Even Cyberpunk 2077's Ultra preset with ray-tracing turned on just about managed to clear the 60fps barrier, and performance in synthetic tests was also strong.

Dial things up to native resolution, and you might find yourself having to drop your graphical settings a tad to maintain a high framerate, though this won't be the case for every game. I was able to play Dirt 5 at 1600p Ultra without my fps dropping below 60, and plenty of games can now take advantage of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech to boost framerates when you're playing above 1080p.

CPU performance was also pretty strong - again, not the very best I've seen, but great when factoring in the price point here. I didn't experience any slowdown while opening numerous Chrome tabs or running two games at once. While the Neo comes with a perfectly acceptable 16GB of RAM in most configurations, it can be upgraded to 32GB if you're planning to run any memory-intensive software.

My only real gripe with the Helios Neo 16 during my testing process was the fan noise. Boy, those suckers are LOUD, even when using the balanced power preset. Knock things up to Turbo mode and it sounds like a jet engine firing in your living room.

That being said, the Neo did run pretty darn cool throughout my whole testing process, so those fans are clearly doing the job. The fans are custom-engineered all-metal 'AeroBlades' connected to five heat pipes and liquid metal thermal grease, which evidently works as advertised - props to Acer's laptop cooling team.

Performance score: 4 / 5

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Battery life

Unimpressive battery life

Large, heavy AC adapter

Sure, gaming laptops are hardly known for their all-day battery longevity, but it's always nice to find one that outlasts the competition.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is sadly not that laptop, clocking in at less than two hours in the PCMark 10 mixed-use battery life test and only faring a bit better in our looped video playback test. In practical gaming tests I got similar results, with just over 90 minutes of playing Deathloop using the balanced power preset before the laptop gave up the ghost.

The Neo does at least charge pretty quickly, but the included AC adapter is huge and heavy, which severely impacts the laptop's portability. Ultimately though, most buyers will (and should) primarily use this as a desktop-replacement system, so it's not a huge issue - or at least, it's an issue shared by 95% of gaming laptops, so I can't knock the Neo too much for it.

Battery score: 3 / 5

Should you buy the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Attributes Notes Rating Price In a world of $2,000+ gaming laptops, the low starting price of the Helios Neo 16 is a welcome sight. 4.5 / 5 Design A straightforward design that won't set the world on fire but offers everything you realistically need - including loads of ports. 4/ 5 Performance The RTX 4060 carries the Neo well, putting it head and shoulders above many previous-generation gaming laptops. 4 / 5 Battery Deeply average battery life, but hey, it's a gaming laptop. What's new? 3 / 5 Average rating A solid effort from Acer to reimagine its Helios line into something a bit more accessible - but not lacking in performance or aesthetics. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You want good value for money

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is competitively priced with a sensible starting price, meaning you get plenty of bang for your buck here - the higher-spec configurations aren't ridiculously expensive, either.

You want a multipurpose machine

The comfortable keyboard and 16:10 display make the Helios Neo 16 a perfectly good choice if you want a desktop-replacement laptop that will serve you for work just as well as play.

Don't buy it if...

You crave portability

The Neo isn't just a big laptop, it's also on the heavy side - and with its poor battery life, you'll also have to lug around the chunky AC adapter. This one's best left on your desk at home.

You want top-notch performance

While the RTX 4060 does give strong gaming performance, there's no denying that there are more powerful gaming laptops out there right now, even considering the 4070 configurations available in some regions. If you want the best of the best, you'll need to stump up more cash.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Price: $1,549.99 / £1,399 / around AU$2,400 $1,449.99 / £1,840 / AU$3,599 $3,499.99 / £3,299.99 / around AU$5,218 CPU Intel Core i7-13700HX Intel Core i7-13700HX Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 RAM 16GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 32GB DDR5 Display 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 165 Hz 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, 100% sRGB, 300 nits, 165Hz, LED Backlight 16-inch QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) Mini-LED, 1,100 nits brightness, HDR, DCI-P3: 100%, Refresh Rate 240Hz Storage 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 512GB SSD 2TB SSD Ports 3x USB-A, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1x microSD, 1x 3.5mm combi audio jack 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4), 1x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 1x Headphone / microphone combo jack, 1x Power connector 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x Thunderbolt 4, microSD reader, Kensington Lock Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 AX, Bluetooth 5.1 or above Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2 x 2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Camera 1080p webcam 1080p webcam with E-shutter 1080p IR webcam Weight 2.80 kg 2.5 kg 2.30kg Dimensions 36.1 x 27.9 x 2.8 cm 36.3 x 26.0 x 2.23 cm 35.5 x 24.6 x 2.11 ~ 2.29 cm

If the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 has you considering other options, here are two more laptops to consider...

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i

Probably one of the closest laptops to the Helios Neo 16 in terms of pure internal specs, the Legion Pro 5i is a great choice that can also pull double duty as a work machine and a gaming rig. Read the full Lenovo Legion Pro 5i review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

If you want something with a bit more power under the hood, the Zephyrus M16 is an excellent choice. Configurable all the way up to an RTX 4090 and Core i9 CPU, this laptop is a beast - just bear in mind that it's a fair lick more expensive than the Neo 16. Read the full Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review

How I tested the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Replaced my everyday system for one week

Used for general gaming for around two weeks

I played a wide variety of games on the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, not just our regular suite of test titles. I spent a decent amount of time in the evenings replaying Deathloop and also dipped my toe back into Apex Legends and Valorant (the latter of which I still suck at).

To test the brightness and glare resistance of the display, I used it during the daytime and at night, even sitting out in my backyard in the middle of the day. I used it in place of my desktop PC to write most of this review as well as some of my regular everyday work, including video calls to test the webcam.

I also took the Neo with me to my friend's house, playing the rather excellent Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun for a brief period on the train. Trust me, you don't want to try using a 16-inch gaming laptop on British public transport. Just don't do it.

First reviewed September 2023