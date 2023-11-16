Don’t buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday – the Asus ROG Ally just got a big price cut

Thinking of picking up a Black Friday Switch deal? Well, I have a tip: don't. Instead, take a look at this deal which knocks £100 off the Asus ROG Ally handheld, which is now £599.

OK, so that's more expensive than even the worst Switch deal – and you won't be able to (legally) play Nintendo exclusives on it – but hear me out.

For a start, the Nintendo Switch is now six years old, and even with the odd hardware refresh, it's now showing its age. It wasn't even that powerful when it launched in 2017.

Rumours are swirling that Nintendo is going to release a follow-up next year, so I don't recommend buying an outdated bit of hardware that's likely to to be more outdated in a few months.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Ally has only just launched, and it's got some great specs, such as an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Put simply, this is a handheld that will play multiplatform games far better than the Switch – and it'll be more future-proof as well, justifying the extra cost.

With this price cut, you don't even need to wait for Black Friday deals to officially start on the day itself next week (November 24).

This powerful gaming handheld runs Windows 11, giving you access to a huge library of PC games. With cutting-edge technology in the form of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, as well as 120Hz screen, this handheld really puts the Switch to shame.

The Asus ROG Ally runs Windows 11, and as it's essentially a PC in handheld form, it means you have access to a huge library of the best PC games, and you can install games from Steam, Epic Games Store and various other places.

This flexibility means you can build a huge library of games for a lot cheaper than on the Switch, and if you already have a lot of PC games, you won't need to re-buy them.

While not being able to play Nintendo games is a blow, there are plenty of great alternatives available, such as cute Zelda-alike Tunic.

Also, while Nintendo is holding out on bringing its games to PCs like the Asus ROG Ally, Sega, Sony and unsurprisingly Microsoft all do, so you can play some of the best PlayStation and Xbox games on this handheld – something you definitely can't do with the Nintendo Switch. And, let's face it, if you haven't bought a Switch by now, it doesn't seem like you really want one, does it?

