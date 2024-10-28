This great value RTX 4070 Super gaming PC is down to $1,499 - the cheapest I've seen

If you're on the hunt for a decent gaming PC that will last a few years, then easily one of the best options right now is this Alienware Aurora R16 for $1,499 (was $1,899) at the official Dell site.

This particular configuration comes with a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and, most importantly, an RTX 4070 Super graphics card. It's extremely rare to find this GPU on a gaming PC deal this cheap, so that alone is worth your attention if you're solely interested in sheer bang for the buck.

The RTX 4070 Super inside this R16 is more than capable of running all the latest titles at maximum graphical settings at a 1440p resolution - and should do so for a few good years down the line too. With that said, if you wanted to upgrade to the upcoming RTX 5000 series of Nvidia cards once they release, then this machine is also a great platform going forward for any changes.

RTX 4070 Super gaming PC deal

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4070 Super

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB With a respectable combination of an RTX 4070 Super GPU and 14th gen Core i7 chipset, there aren't many gaming PCs at this price point that can compete with this Alienware R16. Bang for buck, this is a great option if you're looking for a mid-range gaming PC that can run games at 1440p resolution with a smooth frame rate. Even better still, it's a great platform for upgrades down the line - should you choose to install one of the upcoming RTX 5000 series graphics cards from Nvidia.

Right now, this is easily the best mid-range gaming PC deal in the build-up to this year's Black Friday deals event. If you want to wait, then it's likely we'll have plenty more options as we head through November. With that said, I don't see this particular listing going any lower since it's already a rock-bottom price for a PC with an RTX 4070 Super graphics card.