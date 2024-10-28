This great value RTX 4070 Super gaming PC is down to $1,499 - the cheapest I've seen
A superb deal - and well ahead of Black Friday, too
If you're on the hunt for a decent gaming PC that will last a few years, then easily one of the best options right now is this Alienware Aurora R16 for $1,499 (was $1,899) at the official Dell site.
This particular configuration comes with a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and, most importantly, an RTX 4070 Super graphics card. It's extremely rare to find this GPU on a gaming PC deal this cheap, so that alone is worth your attention if you're solely interested in sheer bang for the buck.
The RTX 4070 Super inside this R16 is more than capable of running all the latest titles at maximum graphical settings at a 1440p resolution - and should do so for a few good years down the line too. With that said, if you wanted to upgrade to the upcoming RTX 5000 series of Nvidia cards once they release, then this machine is also a great platform going forward for any changes.
RTX 4070 Super gaming PC deal
Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Dell
Graphics card: RTX 4070 Super
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
With a respectable combination of an RTX 4070 Super GPU and 14th gen Core i7 chipset, there aren't many gaming PCs at this price point that can compete with this Alienware R16. Bang for buck, this is a great option if you're looking for a mid-range gaming PC that can run games at 1440p resolution with a smooth frame rate. Even better still, it's a great platform for upgrades down the line - should you choose to install one of the upcoming RTX 5000 series graphics cards from Nvidia.
Right now, this is easily the best mid-range gaming PC deal in the build-up to this year's Black Friday deals event. If you want to wait, then it's likely we'll have plenty more options as we head through November. With that said, I don't see this particular listing going any lower since it's already a rock-bottom price for a PC with an RTX 4070 Super graphics card.
If you're looking for something a little cheaper, then another good option right now is this mid-range Aurora R16 with an RTX 4060 and Intel Core i9-13900F chipset for $1,249 (was
$1,499) . While you're dropping down to a weaker GPU here, the Core i9 in this one makes it a superb candidate for an upgrade once the RTX 5000 series lands. Either way, both these deals are great value currently if you want to beat-out the crowds and score a bargain ahead of Black Friday next month.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.