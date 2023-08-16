Save up to 80% on PureVPN with this deal

If you've ever wanted to try PureVPN for yourself—now's your chance. One of the best VPNs on the market, PureVPN is offering a special discount to TechRadar readers, allowing you to safeguard your digital privacy and check out some handy additional features at a fraction of the cost.

A massive 80% discount on 2-year subscriptions means you'll get access to one of the VPN's longest plans for the equivalent of just $2.39 a month. The discounted plan comes packed with extra goodies, too, like PureVPN's secure password manager, end-to-end file encryption, and a personal privacy manager. The provider even adds four months extra for free on top.

If you’re looking for a shorter commitment, you'll be glad to hear that PureVPN has also discounted its 1-year plan. You'll get the same features and bonuses at the 2-year subscription, and a saving of 66%, translating into a $4.06 monthly fee.

This PureVPN deal is available until September 2023—so make sure you don't miss out on these massive savings. Keep reading for more details.

Save 80% today PureVPN limited-time deal: 2-years from $2.39 per month | save 80%

Subscribe today and get PureVPN's 2-year plan at a massively discounted price. With 80% off and an extra 4 months free, you'll have a total of 28 months of digital privacy for the equivalent of $2.39 a month. To redeem this offer, follow the link on this page—and remember that the deal ends in September 2023, so don't wait too long or you could miss out on major savings. You'll still be able to cancel anytime with its 31-day money-back guarantee.

Why is this PureVPN deal worth checking out?

PureVPN has made a name for itself in the industry, and our rankings, for providing a premium service at an affordable price. Thanks to this deal, that's never been more true.

The Virtual Private Network (VPN) offers one-click protection and a range of reliable protocols (including super-fast WireGuard) that'll keep your day-to-day browsing secure from invasive third parties and snoopers. You can use PureVPN on up to ten devices simultaneously, as a powerful streaming VPN to unlock content from around the world, and safely transfer files with P2P support.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're eager to explore a global network: PureVPN has more than 6,500 speedy servers in 70+ countries. ✔️ You want a service that takes your privacy seriously: with a kill switch, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, and regular no-logging audits. ✔️ Streaming is your favorite pastime: access popular services like US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and more.

PureVPN also has a range of bonus tools (like a password manager that'll help you generate, store, and sync your unique login details across all of your devices) you can explore to maximize your digital privacy.

The benefits of PureVPN don't end there, either. All of the VPN's apps (available for Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS) are sleek, simple, and easy to use.

Connecting to a server is as simple as hitting a single button—and it only takes a few seconds to secure your traffic from would-be cybercriminals. Even PureVPN's more advanced features (like split tunneling, which allows you to determine which sites and apps use the VPN) are straightforward.

Once you're up and running, PureVPN continues to impress with its performance. Our most recent test saw the service record speeds of 640 Mbps when using the WireGuard protocol. These results should be more than enough to ensure that your streams, games, and video calls run smoothly.

If you need help at any point, or advice on which server to connect to, PureVPN's support site has a huge repository of resources. From setup guides to FAQs, the VPN has your back. You can also reach out to a friendly PureVPN agent via live chat for a quick and accurate response.