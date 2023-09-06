Get this Chromebook for just $299 in this post-Labor Day sale at Best Buy

The 2023 Labor Day sale has already passed, but the rest of the week is filled with excellent leftover deals. One is including an Asus Chromebook, which is $200 off the MSRP thanks to a great sale.

The Asus 14-inch Chromebook is currently on sale for $299 (was $499), an excellent value. This Chromebook is especially good for students needing a reliable laptop for homework and video streaming, thanks to its surprisingly solid performance for its specs.

If you're in need of a truly budget Chromebook then this is the one to get, especially at such a low price. And the fact this deal popped up after Labor Day means you need to hurry and scoop it up before stock is gone.

Today's best Asus 14-inch Chromebook deal

Asus 14-inch Chromebook: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy

If you need a solid portable machine for either student or office work, the Asus 14-inch Chromebook is your jam. Though it has low RAM and storage space, its main purpose is to handle productivity workloads with little issue, while being more secure than a Windows laptop. And the $200 off only sweetens the deal.

The Asus 14-inch Chromebook is a simple yet performance-efficient Chromebook that's great for students needing a work machine good for school projects and homework, as well as those who want an easy-to-use streaming device. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C CPU.

As you might expect from the specs listed, this isn't the best Chromebook or the best laptop in general so you won't be editing video or working on intensive creative projects. But it handles productivity work just fine and is much more secure to use than the best Windows laptops.

Considering the low pricing, this is a great sale to take advantage of if you're looking for something that can handle productivity work, streaming movies, and more with little issue.

More Asus Chromebook deals

