Norton’s making it easy to stay secure this Christmas with up to AU$160 off its award-winning antivirus suites

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but even if you’re making merry with your loved ones, it still pays to be mindful of your online safety. The holiday season is also one of heightened online scams, and the ever-prevalent risk of viruses means that you shouldn’t lower your guard even as the weather gets warmer and you're winding down for 2024 – and Norton’s making it easy to help stay protected with some festive discounts.

Just in time for Christmas, Norton has brought down the first-year price of its Norton 360 suites, scoring you up to a massive AU$160 off. Norton is one of the biggest names in the cybersecurity game, helping protect your computer, laptop, phone or tablet from bad actors online with its impressive software suite. It also helps ensure that you’re engaging in the best cybersecurity practices, such as constantly scanning for malicious files and reminding you to regularly update your system, while also offering benefits like cloud backups, dark web monitoring and VPN access. It’s no wonder we rank Norton so highly on our list of the best antivirus software packages, and consider it the best outright pick for identity-theft protection.

All three Norton 360 security suites are on sale right now, allowing you to select the best package for your individual needs. Discounts are available for 1 or 2 year periods.

Norton is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)

Norton 360 Standard: was AU$104.99 now AU$59.99 for the first year (save AU$45) The Standard plan from Norton offers comprehensive antivirus, malware, ransomware and hacking protection for one device. It also comes with a 10GB cloud backup for Windows PC, a password manager and a VPN. After the first year, the plan will cost AU$104.99 annually.

Norton 360 Deluxe: was AU$149.99 now AU$69.99 for the first year (save AU$80) The Deluxe plan offers the same inclusions as the Standard plan, with protection available for up to three devices and a 50GB cloud backup for Windows PC. Dark web monitoring for your personal data is also offered with this plan, along with a parental control system. After the first year, the plan will cost AU$149.99 annually.

Norton 360 Premium: was AU$194.99 now AU$84.99 for the first year (save AU$110) The Premium consumer plan offers all the perks from the Deluxe option, but with the cloud backup upgraded to 100GB and support for up to five devices. After the discounted first year, the yearly cost reverts to AU$194.99.

In our Norton 360 Deluxe review, we loved the included VPN, parental controls across devices, its powerful firewall and its helpful support unit. Mixed with awesome introductory value, the software suite has become one of our favourites for cybersecurity.

Just remember that once the festive season wraps, these prices are returning to normal – so you’ll only have a limited time to claim these discounts.