The awesome Canon EOS R6 II is now available for a Black Friday-beating price

It was a really tight call for the hybrid mirrorless camera of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, and the brilliant Canon EOS R6 Mark II narrowly missed out on the title. It's a blazingly quick 24MP full-frame camera with incredible autofocus and burst rates up to 40fps with the electronic shutter. Add full-width 4K 60fps video with 10-bit color, and the EOS R6 II is an extremely impressive all-round mid-range model that ticks all the boxes for a modern hybrid.

There haven't been any significant price cuts on this popular model, which is one of the best mirrorless cameras, even around Black Friday. But now, just it time for the festive season, it's dropped below $2,000 / £2,200 for the first time. A $500 price cut from $2,499 list price means the EOS R6 II body only is now available for $1,999 at Adorama in the US, while in the UK it's £2,179 at Amazon.

If you need a lens with the camera, there are two kits available in the US through the same Adorama link; with the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM for $2,299, or with the RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM pro lens for $3,099. You can get that same price at B&H Photo and Amazon in the US, but Adorama chucks in a couple of extras for free, listed below.

If you have been thinking about a sub $2,000 / £2,200 mirrorless camera, this could be the best deal to pick up before the holidays. For even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK.

Today's best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deal in the US

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body only): was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama

$500 off: During Black Friday the best EOS R6 II deal we found was $200 off, so this sub-$2,000 price for the body only is the best price we've ever seen, for what is one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of 2023. It's also the same price at B&H Photo and Amazon; however if you buy from Adorama you get a spare Canon LP-E6NH battery and Lexar Professional 128GB card worth $123.99 thrown in for free. If you're starting from scratch it's also available with the 24-105mm f4-7.1 STM for $2,299, or with the 24-105mm f/4 pro lens for $3,099 via the same link. Price check: $1,999 at B&H Photo and $1,999 at Amazon

Today's best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deal in the UK

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body only): was £2,779 now £2,179 at Amazon

SAVE £600: If you're shopping in the UK you can get a massive £600 off the EOS R6 II at Amazon, bringing it down to £2,179, which is the lowest ever price for the highly capable hybrid camera. During Black Friday it was the first-gen EOS R6 that enjoyed big price cuts up to £1,000 off at Jessops, down from £2,399 to £1,399, and that deal is still available now.

Not in the US or UK? Find the best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deals in your region, below.

