Our favorite Nikon camera is back down to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

The superb Nikon Z8 has dropped back down to just $3,496 (was $3,996) at the specialist camera retailer Adorama this week, just ahead of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale.

At $500 off, this is a return to the record-low price for this incredible flagship mirrorless camera - which is currently one of the best Nikon cameras money can buy. If you're in the UK, the good news is the specialist retailer also has this camera on sale for just £3,299 (was £3,789), which is also a return to the record-low price.

As an overview, the Nikon Z8 features an excellent 45.7MP stacked full-frame sensor that's not just capable of high-resolution images, but speedy read-out speeds. This, paired with the excellent autofocus capabilities means it's a great option for both stills and video. It's also smaller and cheaper than the high-end Z9, which is much bulkier with its built-in battery grip.

Note that you'll also find this particular deal over at Amazon US for the same price. I would, however, recommend Adorama since you get a choice of either the body-only or two accessory kits including a tripod or flash. If you want to buy from Amazon, you'll also have to select the 'other sellers' option on-page to filter out the various third-party vendors that it usually defaults to.

Nikon Z8 at record-low price today

Nikon Z8: was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Adorama

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.

Nikon Z8: was £3,789 now £3,299 at Jessops

In the UK? Head on over to Jessops today to get yourself a massive £490 discount on this excellent flagship camera. As in the US, this specialist retailer beats-out Amazon right now for the best deal on the Z8 and this is also a return to the lowest price we've seen for the body-only listing. Several other big retailers have already sold out of stock for the Z8 but Jessops still has a few remaining, ensuring speedy delivery.

OM System OM-5 was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

Our favorite travel camera has dropped below $1,000 ahead of Prime Day – that's a $200 saving. It's a real outdoors camera: robust and lightweight, while boasting superb image stabilization so you can comfortably use it handheld on the go. The 20.4MP sensor can produce sharp stills, especially if you pair the OM-5 with one of a number of excellent lenses available in the micro four thirds system, while 4K / 30fps video is decent, though we say this is primarily a camera for photographers who can also make use of advanced computational photography modes such as Live ND. We've included this deal, which you can also pick up at Adorama, because it's the lowest prices we've ever seen for one of our favorite on-the-go cameras that's barely two years old. Price check: $999 at Adorama

Nikon Z6 II: was $1,996 now $1,596.95 at Amazon

This Nikon Z6 II deal was on the cards ever since Nikon launched the Z6 III. The third-gen model is a big update, but the Nikon Z6 II remains an excellent all-rounder that's superb for stills and video, and it's better value to boot. The 24MP full-frame mirrorless camera built on the original Z6, bringing a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. It was a $100 cheaper during Memorial Day, but if you missed that deal then $400 off is still a bargain. Price check: $1,596.95 at Adorama