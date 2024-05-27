Canon's most affordable full-frame mirrorless camera is at a record low price

Full-frame has long been the gold standard for many professional photographers looking to marry superb image quality with high-speed performance. However, full-frame has also been opened up to amateurs and smartphone upgraders, too, by way of shoestring models like the Canon EOS RP.

Released in March 2019 for just $1,299 / £1,399, the five-year-old entry-level mirrorless model remains an excellent camera today and it just dropped to its lowest-ever price, just $899 at Adorama in the US or £799 at London Camera Exchange in the UK.

Arguably the best deal in the US is picking up the EOS RP with 24-104mm F4-7.1 lens for $1,199 at Adorama – that's around half the price it was at launch in 2019.

You won't get cutting edge tech in an entry-level Canon camera, but the EOS RP is still a highly capable all-rounder, especially for those primarily interested in photography. The full-frame 26.2MP sensor delivers superb detail and natural colors, with speeds up to 5fps. Canon is continually adding new RF lenses to the range, too, so you'll find the right bit of glass for whatever photography you're into.

You won't get cutting edge tech in an entry-level Canon camera, but the EOS RP is still a highly capable all-rounder, especially for those primarily interested in photography. The full-frame 26.2MP sensor delivers superb detail and natural colors, with speeds up to 5fps. Canon is continually adding new RF lenses to the range, too, so you'll find the right bit of glass for whatever photography you're into.

We awarded 4.5 stars to the now $900 / £800 camera in our Canon EOS RP review, saying it is a "much more compelling proposition for those looking to move to full-frame mirrorless shooting than pricier the EOS R".

It packs a 26.2MP full-frame sensor for sharp photos with natural color, a 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen ideal for selfies, Canon's highly regarded dual-pixel autofocus, plus a respectable 5fps burst shooting.

Naturally you'll sacrifice high-end features such as weather-sealing and in-body image stablization, while 4K video is cropped and battery life is a sub-par 250-shots.

However, the EOS RP is even easier to recommend now than in was at launch because Canon has been particularly active making new RF lenses for its full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Back in 2019 there were so few lenses, but in 2024 there are superb lens options for any budget, including compact lenses to match the small body of the EOS RP. We recently wrote a piece celebrating the EOS R camera system turning 5 that further unpacks why cameras like the EOS RP are worth looking into today.

