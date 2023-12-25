Mega mirrorless savings: Canon's entry-level EOS R100 drops to lowest price yet

Australia's Boxing Day sales are delivering some stupendous bargains to close out 2023, with some retailers offering record-low prices on specific items. Case in point: the Canon EOS R100 single-lens kit is now just AU$743 on Amazon, which is lower than the AU$888 Black Friday discount we saw last month.

If you're on a tight budget and keen to upgrade to a mirrorless camera from your phone or a clunky old DSLR, this might just be what you need. Coming with the RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 standard zoom lens designed specifically for Canon's APS-C format, this lens gives you a focal length range of 28.8-72mm in full-frame terms. That's quite a versatile kit to get you started on your photography journey.

At this price, this kit makes for an excellent (late) gift for a youngster keen to take up a photography course during the upcoming school year.

Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 | AU$1,099 AU$743 on Amazon (save AU$356) If you're searching for a camera for beginners, the Canon EOS R100 could be what you're looking for. This snapper only hit the market in May this year, and its feature set includes a 24MP APS-C sensor, good autofocus performance and the ability to shoot 4K video up to 24fps (cropped). It might lack a rear touchscreen, but this kit is an excellent option for someone looking to get their first interchangeable lens camera.

The combination of the APS-C size 24.1MP sensor and Canon's Digic 8 processor gives the R100 some serious power that belies its entry-level status, producing great stills. It might not be the best option for video as the 4K/24fps option will be cropped, but you can still capture Full HD (1080p) footage using the full sensor.

It boasts Canon's tried-and-tested Dual Pixel autofocus system with a whopping 3.975 AF points that covers 143 AF zones, so subjects will always be in focus even at the edges of the frame.

It might have a continuous shooting speed of just 6.5fps, but even that will help you capture some great action, or you can slow it all down by shooting slo-mo videos at up to 120fps.

It's disappointing that it's rear screen doesn't have any touch functionality, but that's Canon's way of keeping prices down.

While we haven't reviewed this camera on TechRadar yet, our friends and camera specialists at sister site Digital Camera World have and call the Canon EOS R100 "the beginner camera to beat all others". That's saying something, especially at this price.

