Leaked Insta360 Ace Pro looks like an 8K-shooting GoPro destroyer

A wealth of information, from specifications to features, has recently surfaced for the Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro action cameras.

Most of the details center around the high-end Ace Pro model and come from notable industry insider Quadro_News on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). They state the device will come equipped with a 1/1.3-inch sensor capable of shooting 8K resolution video at 24 FPS. This exceeds what the Hero12 Black camera is capable of, as GoPro's flagship device caps out at 5.3K resolution at 30 FPS. The Insta360 Ace, considered to be the “younger brother” of the two, may also be better than the Hero12. Its internal 1/1.2-inch sensor is said to have the ability to shoot 6K resolution video at 30 FPS. Quadro_News doesn’t reveal any other specs in their posts, however, NotebookCheck claims the Ace Pro will sport “an f/2.6 aperture [plus] a 16mm equivalent focal length” due to the Leica Super-Summarit lens inside.

👉By the way, while the Insta360 Ace Pro has a 1/3 sensor and 8k/24fps, its younger brother Insta360 Ace has 1/2 and 6k/30fps. In any case, the younger one will be able to occupy its niche. And DJI and GoPro will have to think twice.)#dji #insta360 #Insta360acepro pic.twitter.com/IL1HtA24ZsNovember 19, 2023 See more

Possible features

Things get very interesting if you look at the reported features of the Ace Pro. First, the rear touchscreen can apparently be flipped up, facing the user. This could help owners understand how they look from the lens' perspective so they can make adjustments accordingly. Unfortunately, we don’t know the resolution of the display. It’s not in the leak.

Next, Quadro_News states the pair of devices will house an “AI assistant” with the ability to recognize “the best moment of a video clip”. We take this to mean both the Ace and Ace Pro can automatically cut out snippets of footage, presumably to whatever configuration you have enabled. The Ace Pro will even support gesture controls allowing you to control it either by “raising your hand or saying a [command] word.” Additionally, it can reportedly survive being submerged up to “10 meters underwater”.

Taking a step back, you may notice there is some discrepancy between the two cameras. It’s unclear at the moment whether or not the standard Ace model will have the same array of features as its big brother.

New remote control

There is one other interesting tidbit in Quadro_News’ leak. It looks like Insta360 is launching a new GPS Preview Remote which can serve as a second control screen. The old unit has a relatively small screen on top of a large shutter button. This upcoming model will have a larger display plus a more stout body with the side buttons now at the top. Despite these changes, it retains the same functionality as the previous version. The future Preview Remote can be wrapped around the handlebars of a bike or worn on your wrist like a smartwatch for easy viewing.

Normally, we would end a speculative piece by suggesting you take this information with a grain of salt, but it does appear this is all legitimate. Last week, Insta360 posted a teaser trailer of its new action camera that bears a striking resemblance to the Ace Pro, although it is covered in shadows.

We believe it’s safe to say the teased device is indeed the Ace Pro given all the information currently present. Things can always change, of course. Either way, we’ll know for sure on November 21 when Insta360 pulls back the curtain.

While we have you check out TechRadar’s list of the best action cameras for 2023.