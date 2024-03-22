Our favorite enthusiast DSLR is at a record low-price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Even though Canon and Nikon have turned their focus onto developing the best mirrorless cameras, that doesn't mean you should write off DSLRs, especially when they are as cheap as the Canon EOS 90D is in this Amazon Spring Sale deal for £899 body only in the UK.

It's the lowest ever price ever for the best DSLR for enthusiasts that boasts a class-leading 32.5MP APS-C sensor and 10fps burst shooting. If you're new to Canon DSLRs and need a lens, the 90D is also available with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens for just £1,264.49 – a 26% saving.

While I'm not intending to settle the mirrorless vs DSLR debate here, it's important to push the case for DSLR when recommending what is the best camera deal I've seen in this year's Amazon Big Spring Sale. DSLRs continue to offer excellent value for photographers and compatibility with a wide range of lenses, not to mention superior battery life. The case is even stronger when you consider a huge price cut for our favorite enthusiast DSLR, like the one above.

Amazon has also helpfully collected its best camera and lens deals including other Canon EF lenses for the EOS 90D, like the 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM for £195.99. Happy shopping!

Canon EOS 90D deals at Amazon

Canon EOS 90D (body only): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCanon-EOS-90D-Body-Only%2Fdp%2FB07WVMB2LG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £1,299 now £899 at Amazon

In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/canon-eos-90d" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Canon EOS 90D review we said, "Canon proves that DSLRs still have a place in a mirrorless age." Canon's best-ever crop-sensor DSLR shoots superb 32.5MP stills, uncropped 4K video, and has a durable build quality, plus excellent handling that includes a bright optical viewfinder, rear joystick and comfortable grip. If it's your first time buying a Canon DSLR then you'll also need a lens, and the 90D is also in a deal with the excellent all-purpose <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCanon-90D-EF-S-18-135mm-3-5-5-6%2Fdp%2FB07WSJQWP8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">18-135mm lens for £1,264.49, down from £1,699.

