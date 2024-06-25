Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II get rumored launch date – here's what to expect

It's been a very quiet year for Canon so far, but that's about to change in spectacular fashion according to the latest rumors – with its new flagship Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II now getting a rumored launch date.

The Canon EOS R1 was given a 'development announcement' on May 15, but Canon didn't specify when it would actually launch. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II, meanwhile, has remained no more than a strong rumor. But it seems both cameras will be landing very soon, with the reliable Canon Rumors predicting a joint launch in "the third week of July".

Canon Rumors hasn't specified an exact date, claiming that it's "still a bit of a moving target". But the YouTuber Ordinary Filmmaker says that, according to one of their trusted sources, the EOS R1 and EOS R5 II announcement will be on July 17. That date apparently isn't watertight though due to time zone differences, so it's a safer bet to expect the cameras sometime that week.

Why is this launch a big deal? It's been a very barren run for new Canon cameras, with the last launch being the disappointing Canon EOS R100 back in May 2023, and the more significant Canon EOS R8 and EOS R50 landing way back in March 2023.

So the joint launch, which should fill us in on the availability for both the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, will finally usher in the next generation of Canon cameras, including technology like autofocus advancements that could filter down to other models.

When it comes to on-sale dates, Canon Rumors claims that you'll be able to buy a Canon EOS R5 Mark II from August, with November looking the most likely for the EOS R1. But it seems we'll only need to wait a few weeks for all of the official info, including pricing and specs.

Canon's big launch: what to expect

(Image credit: Canon)

For keen photographers and hybrid shooters, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II will be the more exciting camera – if only because the EOS R1 is a high-end flagship designed for sports photographers who are going to this year's Paris 2024 Olympics.

The R5 Mark II will be the successor to the original Canon EOS R5, which once topped our guide to the world's best cameras but has since slipped behind the likes of the Sony A7 IV due to its age. The R5 launched way back in July 2020, so it's well overdue an update – and it sounds like its successor could be a strong one.

The latest rumors are predicting that the EOS R5 II will have a stacked 45MP BSI CMOS sensor, which would mean speedy readout speeds for its rumored 60fps burst shooting. We're also expecting to see new AI-powered autofocus features that could match or surpass Sony, a 3.2-inch OLED articulating screen and the ability to shoot both 8K raw video and 4K/120p slow-mo.

On paper, that would be a mighty powerful hybrid camera with a solid lineup of RF lenses to choose from – with that lens lineup soon to be bolstered from third-party manufacturers like Sigma and Tamron. There are no price predictions yet for the EOS R5 Mark II, but as a guide the current model launched for $3,899 / £4,199 / AU$6,899.

As for the EOS R1, Canon's development announcement teased impressive raw power, including a new processor called the Digic Accelerator that will pair with the company's existing Digic X engine to serve up "high-speed and high-accuracy subject recognition".

For most of us, it'll be something of an unattainable concept car, but a glimpse of Canon's next-gen camera tech could be enough to convince photographers and videographers that the RF mount is a good place to stay in the face of increasingly tempting options from Sony.