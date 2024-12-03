Insta360 Flow 2 Pro spotted on sale, even though the iPhone gimbal hasn’t launched yet

The Insta360 Flow Pro (above) was only launched a few months ago, yet a second iteration looks like it's on the way according to leaked pictures.

Leaked pictures show Insta360 Flow 2 Pro packaging

The Flow Pro was only launched a few months ago

This would be Insta360's next iPhone gimbal

Our Insta360 Flow Pro review is barely three months old, but Insta360 already looks set to launch a successor, the Flow 2 Pro. Well, that's if leaked pictures shared by @Quadro_News on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by.

In the leaked pictures (see below), we see what appears to be the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro packaging, with all four sides of the box showing the key features of the gimbal and action camera specialist's upcoming phone gimbal.

Like the Flow Pro, it looks like the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is billed as an 'AI Tracking Stabilizer', with AI-powered tracking capabilities. It is also a foldable gimbal with built-in tripod, selfie stick, magnetic clamp and one-step rapid deploy.

It also appears to be armed with three-axis stabilization, infinite 360-degree pan tracking, Apple Dockkit tracking, and 10-hour battery life. Going from the packaging alone, which is all we have to go on, it looks like little has changed, but this is Insta360 we're talking about.

👉Someone is already selling the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro. That's funny#insta360 #insta360flow2 #insta360flow2pro pic.twitter.com/jfbQvdwhVDDecember 2, 2024

So what exactly is new?

We already rate the Insta Flow Pro as the best phone gimbal for iPhone, thanks to its world's first Apple subject-tracking tech. However, that gimbal was only launched a few months ago, so what could a second iteration bring to the table, coming so soon?

All we have to go by is the Flow 2 Pro packaging pictures which highlights key specs and features, all of which appear to practically be the same as before. So what's new? Seemingly not much. That said, Insta360's gimbal and action camera departments are moving faster than most, and so there could still be exciting developments in its latest gimbal, if these pictures are indeed authentic.

One feature of note is an AI Module Editing Suite, which could offer next-level video editing based on your tracked subjects – but we simply don't know about this yet. If indeed a new Flow 2 Pro is boxed and ready to go, we won't have long to find out.

