Stop what you're doing and get a free iPhone 11 for Black Friday

The iPhone 11 is the latest and greatest iPhone, but somehow this Black Friday has great deals on the new Apple smartphone. Case in point: Verizon is offering up to $400 off with a trade-in as well as a $400 prepaid MasterCard gift card. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best iPhone 11 deals in your region.)

This Black Friday deal applies to the normally $699 'budget flagship' iPhone 11 with its two rear lenses, along with the $999 triple-lens iPhone 11 Pro and even larger $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max.

There are caveats to the Black Friday iPhone deal: you'll have to sign up for one of Verizon's Unlimited plans (check our primer on the best Verizon Wireless plans for more) to qualify, and you can't use the $400 MasterCard gift card on purchase of this phone. And, naturally, the trade-in value is higher for newer phones, so expect to get the full $400 off if you turn in an iPhone XS Max in good condition.

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Get up to $400 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in and Unlimited

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Verizon | Get up to $400 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in and Unlimited

iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1,099 at Verizon | Get up to $400 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in and Unlimited

Looking for a deal on last year's model? The deal applies to the iPhone XS Max, too.

iPhone XS Max for $999 at Verizon | Get up to $400 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in and Unlimited

