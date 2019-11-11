This 65-inch Samsung TV with HDR is under $500 ahead of Black Friday

If you want a big TV, but thought you only had the budget for a smaller set, then think again – because this 65-inch Samsung LED TV is now available for only $477 at Walmart.

Previously retailing at $799, it marks a hefty 40% saving on the 2018 set, which comes with a 4K panel, HDR support, and the Bixby voice assistant. You'll also get access to streaming apps including Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, CBS, VUDU, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube.

While it may have been replaced in Samsung's eyes by the 2019 Samsung TV range – and its respective RU-labelled models – this saving definitely puts it back on the map for now.

We're rapidly approaching Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), meaning that more and more retailers are starting to use the sales period to clear out old (but perfectly good) stock and attract consumers with discounts often bigger than any we've seen all year.

Walmart is on the biggest retailers worldwide and stocks a big number of televisions, making it fertile ground for good Black Friday TV deals; for now though this is the set you should be sizing up.

Today's best Walmart TV deals

Why go for a Samsung TV?

There are a lot of perks to going with Samsung, which is a market-leading TV brand with nearly a third of global TV sales each year.

Firstly, Samsung offers a good range of sub-$1,000 mid-range sets, rather than only cornering one price point in the market. Its Tizen OS is also one of the best, most accessible smart platforms out there – even if LG's webOS may outdo it for sheer style.

Much of the conversation around new TVs these days is around premium technologies like OLED and QLED – but the majority of us end up buying more affordable LEDs, and Samsung is still offering a lot at that price range.