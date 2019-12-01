The Google Pixel 4 still has a massive $200 off for Cyber Monday

If you've been holding out buying a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 3a in the hope of a great Cyber Monday deal there's good news, you can save up to $200 off the list prices.
All four variants are discounted for Cyber Monday (to the same extent they were during Black Friday), which means there's saving to be had on the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. (Not in the US? Scroll below for Pixel 4 deals in other regions.)
Google Pixel 4 Cyber Monday deals
The Pixel 4 seriously impressed us this year after finally adding a second lens (telephoto) to its rear cameras and improving the night mode so much that its automatic ‘Astrophotography’ sub-mode can capture starscapes.
Google Pixel 4 64GB:
$799 $599 on Amazon
The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design. Get it for $200 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB:
$899 $699 on Amazon
The Google Pixel 4 XL is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design, plus a bit better battery than its smaller sibling. Get it for $200 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.
View Deal
True, the phones don't have great battery life, but their attractive design and respectable Android 10 software upgrade (which still hasn't reached many other flagship phones) set the phones apart from the competition.
Google Pixel 3a Cyber Monday deals
Want Pixel features at an even lower cost? The Google Pixel 3a and its larger Pixel 3a XL sibling got deals, too - a $150 off trim that makes them even more affordable.
Google Pixel 3a 64GB:
$399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
Google's affordable Pixel 3a gets a little more affordable with this deal. You can save $150 on an unlocked model when you activate it with a carrier at Best Buy.
View Deal
Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB:
$479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
This deal at Besy Buy brings the price of the Pixel 3a XL down closed to the price of its smaller sibling. To save $50 on the phone, you'll need to activate it with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.
View Deal
Not in the US? Fear not, as we're constantly searching for the best prices near you.
Cyber Monday deals around the web
- Amazon.com: tons of Cyber Monday deals
- Adidas.com: Sales on trainingwear
- Belk.com: Daily doorbusters - 75% off
- BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals
- Dell: Sales incoming on Cyber Monday
- Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here
- Google Store: Large sums off Pixel phones
- HomeDepot.com: Daily deal Cyber Monday savings
- JCPenney.com: Cyber Monday deals
- Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale
- Lowes.com: Deals on tools and smart home
- Mixbook: See the new Cyber Monday deals
- NewEgg.com: Cyber Monday deals
- Nike.com: Big savings on apparel
- Sears.com: Hefty savings on TVs
- Stage.com: Up to 60% off a range of apparel
- Target.com: Sneak Peek deals
- Walmart.com: The Cyber Monday sales
- TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.