The best mesh router Black Friday deals to expand your home Wi-Fi

Unlike standard routers, which comprise of a single unit that you plug into your modem or internet connection, mesh routers include several units that you can place around your home.

These units, also known as satellites, all connect to the same network, and help broadcast your Wi-Fi to even the furthest reaches of your property.

So, if you have an area of your home where Wi-Fi devices struggle to get a fast and consistent connection, a mesh router could be the answer. The units create a mesh network, which means as you move around, your Wi-Fi devices will connect to the nearest unit, ensuring you get the best possible connection seamlessly without having to enter a new password.

Because of the advanced technology within mesh routers (with many now also supporting Wi-Fi 6), and the fact that they often include multiple units, they can often be quite expensive.

So, if you're tempted by one of these devices, but are put off by the price, then we will hopefully be able to help by gathering together the best mesh router Black Friday deals as they appear, up to Cyber Monday and beyond.

If you're not sure if these are for you, check out our guide on should you buy a mesh Wi-Fi router?

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Wifi Router: was $169 now $81 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A single Nest Wifi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for your home. If you do need more coverage, simply add Nest Wifi points for an additional 1600 square feet of Wi-Fi.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Wifi 2 Pack: was $139 $114.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Nest Wifi can blanket your entire home with fast, reliable coverage, and this two-pack deal is especially good for folks who need to cover a larger area. One Wi-Fi router with one Wi-Fi point is strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack: was $349 now $187.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get the most out of your home network with this 3 pack Google Nest Wi-Fi router and point bundle, perfect for covering large homes with fast, reliable wireless internet. They also benefit from a built-in smart speaker for convenient voice-enabled commands via Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Netgear Orbi AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (double pack): $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on this Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system. Keep all your Wi-Fi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K video streams, music for your Wi-Fi connected speakers, fast online gameplay, smart lights, Wi-Fi security devices and more.

(opens in new tab) Google Wifi Mesh Whole Home System: £89.99 £49.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get complete Wi-Fi coverage with Google Wifi. Able to take the place of a standard router, the Google WiFi ‘point' works with your existing modem and internet provider, so that you can stream and share without missing a beat.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco S4 AC1200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system with its three units that can be placed around your area of coverage is an affordable way to get solid internet even at the outer boundaries of your home or office. And, it gets a 4.6 out of 5 rating for just that reason. It’s even more affordable for the holidays as it’s discounted £30.

(opens in new tab) BT Whole Home Wi-Fi: was £199.99 now £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

As we mentioned in our 4 out of 5 star review (opens in new tab), this mesh Wi-Fi system from BT is great at covering large areas with an uninterrupted internet signal, is easy to set up and use, and has a nice, minimalist setup that will fit into almost any decor. And, with its £70 Black Friday discount, it’s getting its lowest price since April.

(opens in new tab) Google WiFi Mesh Whole Home System - Triple Pack: £189.99 £139.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on this incredible Google Wifi home system, an ideal mesh WiFi kit that will fit right into your smart household. This triple pack will ensure that every inch of your home will have a speedy, reliable connection.

(opens in new tab) Linksys Velop WHW0303 Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi 5 System: was £299.99 now £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our four-star review (opens in new tab), the Linksys Velop not only showed itself capable of providing a solid internet signal over a large area of coverage but that it was easy to set up. And, though it’s seen a couple discounts recently, it’s getting its biggest one yet as it’s a massive 50% off for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system: was £249.00 now £161.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed (opens in new tab) this mesh router, we gave it a 4 out of 5 for its affordability, its 5,000 square feet / 465 square meters of coverage, and simplicity when setting up or using. For Black Friday, the eero 6 is enjoying its lowest price since September as it is £88 cheaper than usual.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi System Triple Pack: £279.99 £174.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

This fantastic triple pack mesh Wi-Fi system from TP-Link. With Wi-Fi 6 and signals enhanced by BSS Colour and Beamforming, the Deco X20 boosts whole-home Wi-Fi up to 5,800 ft.

(opens in new tab) Linksys Atlas Pro 6 2-pack: was £250 now £179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our 4 out of 5 star review (opens in new tab), the Linksys Atlas Pro proved that it could provide fast and far-reaching internet while being easy to set up and use. Plus, it’s relatively affordable for a mesh Wi-Fi system. It’s even cheaper for Black Friday, dropping to its lowest price yet saving you £70 in the process.

Black Friday mesh router deals buying advice

When will Black Friday mesh router deals start in 2022? Black Friday itself is on November 25, with Cyber Monday following on November 28, but as we've seen in previous years, many retailers start launching their deals much earlier. This means that throughout the whole of November, we may start seeing some very compelling mesh router deals from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Do mesh routers go on sale during Black Friday? If you're wondering if routers go on sale during Black Friday, especially mesh routers, then the good news is that yes, they often go on sale. We've been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday events for years now, and every time, we've seen some brilliant offers on routers from major brands. So, it's very likely that you'll be able to find a brilliant router deal this Black Friday. Even better, now the mesh routers are becoming more popular, we've started to see an increasing number of mesh router Black Friday deals each year. Google's Nest Wifi isn't just one of the best mesh router systems you can buy, but it's also one which we often see get discounted during Black Friday, and we expect the same to happen this year as well.

Black Friday mesh router deals to look out for

Here are some of the mesh router models to keep an eye out for on Black Friday.

Google Nest Wifi Google Wifi and Home together at long last Speed: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz/5 GHz simultaneous dual-band | Connectivity: Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports | Features: Advanced security chip, Nest Wifi point with Google Assistant, privacy control specifications Condition New, Refurbished $119 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $119 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Excellent design Smart speaker(s) included Even simpler controls No major performance gains Not worth replacing existing mesh

What’s better than the best mesh router? Well, a mesh router with a smart speaker, that’s what. Especially if you’re a smart home fiend, you will appreciate the pure genius of this upgrade in Google’s Wifi line, and it means it's well worth keeping an eye out on Black Friday. The Google Nest Wifi kicks things up a notch, taking Google Wifi’s incredible yet simple design and performance then merges it with the convenience of a smart speaker so you’ve got a two-in-one device in an even sleeker and more attractive package.

The tri-band Orbi Whole Home AC1200 offers solid performance at a reasonable price, and will be a good choice for most small and medium-size homes that need to improve their Wi-Fi coverage. It’s simple to set up and use for newcomers, although Netgear’s decision to use Disney’s subscription-based Circle service for parental controls is discouraging, considering that rival routers and mesh systems have often provided better parental controls for free. The lack of Ethernet ports for wired connections as well as more advanced features in the Orbi app might turn off experienced users as well.

Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) Wi-Fi 6 meets mesh routers Speed: 802.11ax 4804Mbps down | Connectivity: 2.5 Gigabit Wan, 3 x Gigabit LAN, Gigabit Wan, USB 3.1 | Included mesh nodes: 2 | Features: MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS, AiProtection Pro specifications Colour Black, White Condition New $243.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $391.83 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Great Wi-Fi performance Good security features Expensive Limited to two routers

With the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8), Asus has managed to introduce Wi-Fi 6 to that other cutting-edge tech in connectivity; mesh routers. While it is among the more expensive options out there and limits you to two mesh routers, the Asus ZenWifi AX offers blazing fast speeds as well as plenty of flexibility in its setup – such as the option to set up one or two networks using the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. With excellent security features to boot, this is a fantastic choice if you’re looking at the best mesh Wi-Fi systems on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.