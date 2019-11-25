Save $500 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Best Buy’s deal of the day

It's hard to argue with a good deal, and Best Buy has plenty of them for Black Friday. A standout among them is this deal on Microsoft's Surface Pro 6. The discount on this capable two-in-one cuts the price of the device by a third with $500 off, and there's another discount available for the lower-spec model.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Laptop: $1,499 $999 at Best Buy

You can get a $500 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop with even more to offer thanks to an Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Laptop: $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

You can save a whopping $350 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor. The lightweight laptop features an 12.3-inch touchscreen display and packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

In the case of the highlight deal, you're getting a Surface Pro 6 with an Intel Core i7 processor for extra performance, though both deals will give you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Surface Pro 6 is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop, with a sharp 12.3-inch display offering a 2,736 x 1,824 resolution. At this size, such resolution is plenty sharp, and it supports accurate touch input as well as highly capable stylus input. This makes the Surface Pro 6 a handy device to have for creative work.

At 1.7 pounds, the Surface Pro 6 is highly portable. To get the most out of the Surface Pro 6, you'll want to get a keyboard though. The Microsoft Type Cover is sold separately, though you also have the option of simply using a USB or Bluetooth keyboard with the device.

That flexibility is one of the big draws for the Surface Pro 6. It has strong performance, works as a laptop or tablet, and can go just about anywhere with its lightweight design and long-lasting battery.

$500 off is one of the better deals we'd expect to see on it this Black Friday. That doesn't mean there aren't other great Black Friday laptop deals worth considering as well, like the newer Surface Pro 7 with an Intel Core i5 and a Type Cover for $999 at Best Buy.

