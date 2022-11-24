Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD Black Friday deal is just $90 - its lowest price ever

Anyone looking for an external drive that is speedy as well as portable should hurry over to Best Buy, where there’s currently a great deal on Samsung’s T7 SSD (1TB version) (opens in new tab), which is currently at its cheapest ever, a solid candidate for our black friday SSD and HDD deals page.

With Black Friday (opens in new tab) deals now going live and the big sale starting in earnest – even though the actual day itself is a week away – it’s not surprising to see some price cuts. And the T5's price drop is certainly a tempting one, given the quality of this excellent drive (it’s currently top pick in our roundup of the best portable SSDs (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 portable SSD 1TB - $119.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 This 1TB external SDD from Samsung is small, robust and offers superb value with a 25% discount. It also has a three-year warranty, which is reassuring, and it uses 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

The Samsung T7 1TB model has a recommended price of $119.99, but it’s now down to just $89.99. Note that Best Buy doesn't ship outside of the US even with an additional shipping and import fees.

For the money, you get an external SSD that is not only incredibly small, but incredibly fast, reaching claimed transfer speeds of up to 1GB/s thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. It really is a marvelous bit of kit for those who need to carry data with them on the move, and isn’t much bigger than a stack of credit cards, as we pointed out in our review.

Like its predecessor, the T7 is fashioned from metal and is shock-resistant, capable of coping with drops from up to 2 meters – so it's tough, as well as portable. In short, there’s a lot to like here, particularly at the price tag available at Best Buy right now.

Here's our list of the best external hard drives (opens in new tab) right now

If you're not in the US, we've listed the best deals on Samsung's T7 SSD where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.