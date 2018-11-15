Looking for a cheap smartphone Black Friday deal? The Honor 9 Lite is down to £129.99

The Honor 9 Lite is one of the best cheap smartphones around, and it's now even better thanks to an early Black Friday deal dropping its price to just £129.99

That's a saving of £40 over its current list price (which equals 25% off), and in return you'll get a handset with dual rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner and a relatively premium design.

There's also a sizable 5.65-inch, 18:9 full HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a microSD slot giving you plenty of flexibility.

All these features come together to give you a handset that looks, feels and performs like a more expensive device, hammering home the fact that this is a great-value deal.

You even get a choice of retailers to buy the cut-price Honor 9 Lite from, so pick your favourite from the options below.

