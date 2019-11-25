Google Pixel 4 phones get a massive $200 off discount ahead of Black Friday

Anyone who’s been waiting to pick up a flagship Google Pixel 4 or Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone has had their patience rewarded. Ahead of Black Friday, those phones have had their pricetags slashed by $200.

The Pixel 4 seriously impressed us this year after finally adding a second lens (telephoto) to its rear cameras and improving the night mode so much that its automatic ‘Astrophotography’ sub-mode can capture starscapes.

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $599 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design. Get it for $200 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB: $899 $699 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 XL is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design, plus a bit better battery than its smaller sibling. Get it for $200 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.View Deal

True, the phones didn’t have great battery life, but their attractive design and respectable Android 10 software upgrade (which still hasn’t reached many other flagship phones) set the phones apart from the competition.

Black Friday deals around the web