Black Friday office chair deals 2022: when is it and what to expect

Black Friday is coming around fast, and it’s a key time of year if you’d like to upgrade your home working hardware – and for many people, that’ll include a new office chair.

There aren’t many bits of work equipment that are more important than your office chair – after all, you’re probably going to spend eight hours a day using it. When a suitable chair can improve your health, posture, and productivity, investing in a high-quality product makes sense.

Indeed, studies have indicated that 264 million workdays are lost annually in the US due to chronic back pain. Another study showed that staff morale can improve productivity by around 20%, so keeping people healthy and comfortable can benefit individuals and companies.

The best office chairs aren’t exactly cheap, though, so you should get the best of both worlds by buying your new piece of furniture on Black Friday – because you’ll be able to get a great office chair at a reduced price.

With Black Friday 2022 falling on November 25, it’s time to find out which office chairs will be best for your workflow and where you’ll find the best deals. We’ve also explored what we can learn from last year’s Black Friday sales when we expect the best Black Friday deals to start in advance of the big day, and how much you can expect to save if you invest in an office chair at a discounted price.

Where are the best places to find office chair deals on Black Friday 2022?

US office chair sales

UK office chair sales

Black Friday office chair deals 2022: Our Predictions

It goes without saying that we will be tracking every big retailer and niche outlet for the best office chair deals ahead of Black Friday 2022. But if you’d like to start your own search, we’ve selected some of the best office chair retailers from the US and UK – from the big brands with huge ranges to specialist outlets with in-depth knowledge.

What Black Friday office chair deals do we expect to see in 2022?

In the good old days of Black Friday sales, you’d have to wait for the day itself to grab the best bargains – or, at the very least, that week.

Over the last few years, trends have changed, and retailers are starting Black Friday sales even earlier. Indeed, we’re seeing lots of big-name outlets start Black Friday sales in mid-October or early November.

The sales season is expanding, which can often work in your favor. You’ll find a huge range of office chairs available at a discounted price for a long time, giving you more options when it comes to buying and budgeting.

Bear in mind, though, that there will still be a significant spike in the number of deals available on Black Friday itself and during the surrounding days – as data shows that customers are still more willing to spend more cash towards the end of November.

Data from 2021 supports this trend for wider sales periods. The data scientists at Adobe (opens in new tab) have crunched the numbers and highlighted some interesting trends in the Holiday Shopping Report (opens in new tab).

In 2021’s computer market, prices hit a low point at the end of October and only rose after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Appliance prices declined throughout November 2021, and home improvement prices remained steady and low throughout October and November, only rising again in December.

There’s much more insight to glean from 2021’s Black Friday data, too. In 2021, Black Friday spending of $205B didn’t quite match the forecasted $207B. Adobe expects relatively slow 2022 sales growth due to inflation and constricted budgets – but the firm still forecasts Black Friday online spending to increase in 2022.

So, what will we expect to see in Black Friday office chair deals in 2022? We predict it will be a good savings season for anyone who wants new office furniture.

Adobe reckons discounts will begin as early as mid-October and only improve as the days move on throughout November. Last year’s slightly weaker Black Friday sales mean retailers will come through with bigger discounts to convince customers to open their wallets.

How much can I save in a Black Friday office chair deal?

Adobe expects retailers to provide discounts between 10% and 32% during this holiday season, with the best discounts emerging as we get closer to Black Friday 2022.

The design firm has also predicted that the furniture category will see some of the best discounting of any product category on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Office chairs are generally not the most expensive, but they are available at various prices. If you’re shopping on a budget, you only have to spend between $100 and $200 to get an office chair with some ergonomic features, but it’s entirely possible to shell out between $500 and $1000 if you’d like every feature and stylish design.

Not every office chair will benefit from a huge 32% discount. As a general rule, find a chair you like and anticipate its price to drop by around 20% - anything beyond that is a bonus. That means you’ll save around $20 or $40 on an office chair that costs $100 or $200. For a $750 unit, a 20% discount would reduce the price to $600.

3 Pro tips for buying an office chair on Black Friday

Do your research

Before you open your wallet, it’s worth figuring out exactly what kind of office chair you need – because if you narrow down your choices, you won’t spend as much time shopping around.

Consider everything you need from your new office chair. It must include ergonomic features like lumbar support and a neck pillow. You should also consider adjustability options – crucial if you want to change your chair’s height, armrest position, or seating angle.

Beyond that, think about the material of your new chair: some will be made from soft fabric that’s comfortable but tricky to clean, while others will have a mesh that’s better for airflow and cooling. And make sure that any new chair will be large enough to accommodate you comfortably.

Shop around

Once you’ve chosen a new office chair, it can be tempting to head to Amazon, find the product, and immediately click the Buy Now button, but that’s not necessarily the best method if you want to buy a new office chair with the biggest discount possible.

Take a gander at different office chair retailers because you often spot your chosen chair at a lower price on a different site.

It’s not just about the price. While many big retailers match prices across products, lots also offer extra incentives, like free gifts and bundled extras. If you spot one of those deals, it could add value when the office chair has the same price across many different outlets.

Be patient and consider different hardware

You may have found your chosen chair at a great price in the middle of October, but don’t hit the Buy button immediately – discounts tend to get better as the month rolls on, and you’ll usually find deeper discounts around Black Friday itself.

If you cannot wait to see if a better price emerges, consider buying your chair early, keeping it in its box, and buying the same chair again if it’s available at a lower price. You can always send the first chair back for a refund.

There are other options if you want to save cash, too. It’s worth investigating older models of your chosen chair – last year’s kit will often have many of the same features. Similarly, check to see if more affordable chairs in the range offer most of the features you need at a more palatable price.

3 best office chairs to watch out for

Branch Verve A superb combination of style and comfort Dimensions: 27 x 27 x37 - 41in / 69 x 69 x 104cm | Seat height: 16.5 - 20.5in / 42 - 52cm | Maximum load: 300lb / 136kg $549 (opens in new tab) at Branch (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Fantastic comfort Great looking design Ideal for smaller users Not suitable for people over 6ft 5in / 196cm Expensive Cats can scratch covering

It’s no wonder that the Branch Verve has won design awards. It looks fantastic, with levels of luxury and class that mean it’ll fit into the most stylish offices and the best-looking home office environments, and its neat design touches and robust build quality mean it should last for years. It also comes in a decent range of colors.

The Branch has six different types of adjustment, including a comfortable lumbar rest, plenty of height movement, and 3D armrests. The adjustment handles are easier to reach and use than the equivalent handles on other chairs. The wealth of movement means the Branch is suitable for most users – only the tallest people will struggle.

This is an extremely comfortable chair, too, so it’ll easily keep you supported and relaxed during long working days. Our only other issue is that cats can easily scratch the loose-weave fabric cover.

At $549, there’s no doubt that the Branch Verve is at the expensive end of the office chair market. But it’s versatile, comfortable, good-looking, and ideal for long-lasting style.

Read our full Branch Verve Review

Humanscale Freedom Headrest Fantastic ergonomic design for ultimate support Dimensions: 27 x 25 x 43 - 53in / 69 x 63.5 x 109-135cm | Seat height: 16 - 20in / 41 - 51.5cm | Maximum Load: 300lb / 136kg specifications Colour Black, Silver, White Condition New $1,499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,634 (opens in new tab) at 2Modern (opens in new tab) Effective Dynamic ergonomics Easy to use Fifteen-year warranty Occasional armrest issues Very expensive

Few office chairs are as clever as the Humanscale Freedom. You don’t have to adjust this office chair with knobs or leavers – it makes the adjustments for you as you move around. Recline in the chair, and the backrest resistance will change, for instance.

You can make traditional adjustments to every attribute of the chair, too, from the arm and headrests to the height and angle, and they’re all easy to handle. The only downside is the lack of horizontal armrest movement.

This extremely comfortable chair and its exceptional build quality will last for years without declining standards. It looks great, and the huge fifteen-year warranty also provides excellent protection.

You’ll have to pay more than $1,000 for this chair, but it’s comfortable, long-lasting, and has great adjustment – and every component can be customized with different fabrics, textiles, and designs. It was expensive, but it’s excellent too.

Read our full Humanscale Freedom review

Flexispot BS9 Oka Flexi-Chair An affordable and effective seating option Dimensions: 27 x 20.5 x 43in / 69 x 52 x 110cm | Seat height: 17.5 - 21in / 44.5 - 53.5cm | Maximum load: 265lb / 120kg Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Cheaper than many others Good comfort and support Easy to build No headrest Some missing adjustment

At $299, the Flexispot chair is far more affordable than many of its contemporaries. Despite that, it still manages to include an impressive array of features. It has height and backrest adjustment, lumbar support, smooth-rolling casters, and impressive comfort levels that easily facilitate working hours, and its build quality is reasonable.

The BS9 was easy to build in under an hour – with only four steps of assembly – and its breathable mesh fabric improves durability. It’s robust, with great build quality throughout.

It’s made from a bright orange fabric that will undoubtedly prove divisive, though, and you don’t get as much armrest and backrest adjustment as you’ll find on pricier pieces of furniture. This unit also has a lower maximum load than many other chairs.

Those are only minor issues; they’re not surprising at this price. Despite that, the BS9 is excellent – a top choice if you want a quality office chair without spending silly money.

Read our full Flexi-Chair Oka BS9 review