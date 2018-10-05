Black Friday iPad deals in the US: the prices to expect this year

Are you looking for a new iPad this Black Friday? Great news: we'll have you covered throughout the discount period, bringing you the top Black Friday iPad deals as they appear from November 23 right through Cyber Monday on November 26.

For all you iPad Black Friday bargain hunters, keep checking in: retailers tend to discount iPads this time of year.

iPad pricetags are almost guaranteed to drop during Black Friday, but don't hold out for huge price cuts. It'll be highly unlikely we'll see 40% or higher discounts, but considering Apple's devices rarely get cheaper, any reduction is better than full price.

Black Friday 2018 is on November 23, with Cyber Monday following on November 26 - but you won't just have those two days to nab yourself a great iPad deal.

Offers often run all weekend (while stocks last, of course), but we've been seeing more retailers start their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of time. We'll have all the details for you here as soon as they're announced.

How to get the best iPad deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Whenever you're shopping around for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, be patient and do your homework. You'll want to be sure you've found the best price available before you click the buy button.

But before you start shopping, do the responsible thing first: set your budget. How much money can you spend? Be honest, and stick to your guns. You won't want to wake up after the Black Friday weekend to find you've spent more than you've planned.

Next, decide which iPad (or iPads) you want to keep an eye on for a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal.

Apple actually has a range of tablets to choose from, and some have very similar (and even identical) names. Make sure you've got the right model picked out from the various iPad generations and specs. There's nothing worse than believing you scored an incredible bargain only to find it's not the model you thought you'd bought.

A couple more things you'll want to consider when preparing for Black Friday iPad deals: storage and connectivity.

The cheapest iPads offer the least internal storage (although Apple's entry-level storage options are now very strong) and only Wi-Fi connectivity – which get the job done if you don't need local storage or internet on the go.

If you want more storage space and LTE connectivity (just like your smartphone) you'll need to pay more for the device. The latter also requires a separate data SIM contract as well, which is an additional expense.

Before Black Friday season kicks off – heck, maybe while you're reading this – you should check the sticker price of the iPads you'll be considering. Scan Apple's own site as well as a range of retailers such as Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

This gives you a clearer idea of just how much you'll save once the discounts start to roll in. But if you're just starting your iPad search during the Black Friday season, don't worry – we'll be here to help you find the very best offers in the middle of the shopping holiday, too. We're in this together, let's find you a great deal!

Best Black Friday iPad deals from last year

iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to around $279 (was $329)

It was less than a year old at the time, so we weren't expecting a discount on the iPad 9.7. So it was definitely a surprise when we started to see discounts appear last year around Black Friday.

iPad Pro 10.5 64GB: down to $575 (was $650) from Amazon

A saving of over $50 on any iPad is always good news, and this Black Friday iPad Pro 10.5 deal from Amazon was hot last year.

iPad Mini 4 128GB: down to £394 (was £419) from AO

The iPad Mini 4 offers up a top iPad experience in a much more compact form factor and it dropped below the magic £400 mark with this Black Friday 2017 iPad deal.

$399 iPad Pro 9.7-inch (was $729.99)

This iPad Pro going for only $399 was the unicorn of Cyber Monday deals. This was the year before's 9.7-inch pro tablet, but with Wi-Fi and 3G cell connectivity, it was worth the bargain.

Best Black Friday iPad deals predictions for 2018

Apple lineup is discounted so rarely that even a small amount off is a really big deal. As with Black Friday 2016 and Black Friday 2017, we'd expect Apple itself to offer gift cards rather than deals, but there should be a fair share of iPad deals to be had elsewhere.

The new iPad (2018) will have been around long enough to be decently discounted here and there, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Those who fancy bigger screens and more power will want to keep an eye on the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro duo. Their starting prices are higher, but since both are now more than a year old (arriving in June 2017), they're ripe for a Black Friday 2018 discount.

Both of the Pro versions being offered had launched in 2017, and they're technically the second generations of the Pro range. The iPad Pro 9.7 (2016) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2015) are still going, and may be available for larger discounts as they're no longer the hero products in Apple's lineup.

Meanwhile the iPad Mini 4 is still going, having first hit the market way back in September 2015. With a starting price on Apple's website of $399 we're hopefully it may drop as low as $300 this year.

The Mini 4 is upgradable to iOS 12 - the latest mobile software from Apple - and it also has a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, something the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cannot boast.

Can't stand the wait for Black Friday? Here are the best iPad deals right now

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

We scour all of the top retailers' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf (aided by serious amounts of caffeine) and we'll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about.

For up-to-the-minute info, breaking deals and the biggest savings the moment we know about them, be sure to follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any hot Black Friday iPad deals.