Black Friday deals save up to $640 on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10

Samsung has revealed its Black Friday 2019 deals, and they’re significant: up to $640 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and up to $560 off the Samsung Galaxy S10 .

Those maximum discounts include the highest trade-in value possible, which basically means you’d have to swap one of the newest phones on the market to snag the biggest discount. Trading in an iPhone XS Max or Galaxy S10 will score $550 off a Note 10, while handing over an iPhone 6S or Galaxy S7 gets you just $50. (These values have been boosted for Black Friday.)

Thankfully, there’s a minimum $200 discount by means of an instant rebate - or $300 if you buy a phone with a Verizon, AT&T and Sprint plan.

Note that there’s a deal for virtually each configuration of these phones, from the S10e to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. As an added bonus, you'll get free Samsung Galaxy Buds - with everything except the budget flagship Galaxy S10e, alas.

Here are the deals in escalating value, starting with the S10 series and followed by the Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB $ 749 $249 on Samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the budget version of the S10 line, but it doesn't sacrifice much for its lower cost. It lacks the telephoto lens and a bit of RAM, but otherwise, it's nearly as fast and capable as its bigger siblings with a 5.8-inch screen that's perfect for smaller hands. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $549.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB $ 899 $259 on Samsung.com

The standard Samsung Galaxy S10 is the flagship phone in all its glory: 6.1-inch screen, Snapdragon 855, 128GB of storage, and a full three-lens camera. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $699. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB $1,099 $359 on Samsung.com

The larger Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus doesn't add much from the standard version aside from a bigger 6.4-inch display and a time-of-flight camera on the back of the phone. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $799. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB $ 1,299 $659 on Samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the top of the line, with maximum 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage to start, a massive 6.7-inch screen and, of course, 5G connectivity. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $999.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB $999 $309 at Samsung.com

The new Note 10 is bigger, faster, and sleeker than ever before with a 6.3-inch screen, Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a generous 256GB of storage baseline, a triple rear camera - and, of course, the S Pen stylus. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $799.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus $1,099 $459 at Samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is everything its smaller sibling has - just bigger, and accordingly a bit pricier. It also has a rear time-of-flight lens augmenting its triple rear camera. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $899.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G $999 $659 at Samsung.com

This is the 5G version - bigger, with more battery, and through Samsung's website you can only get it through Verizon, which gives you access to the carrier's fast but low-area mmWave 5G. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $899.View Deal