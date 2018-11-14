Black Friday 2018: The best smart home deals so far

Black Friday season is upon us, and big retailers such as Walmart and Amazon are slashing the prices on some of your favorite smart home devices. Whether you're looking for a Christmas gift idea or gadgets for your own home, there are great deals on a variety of smart home devices.



One of the best smart home deals we've seen so far is this Ecovavs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner from Walmart. The top-rated robot vacuum is currently on sale for $199.99. That's 43% off the original price and undercuts Amazon's price by $20.

If a robot vacuum isn't on your wish list, we've rounded up other smart home gadgets that are currently on sale. From thermostats to baby monitors, here are the best Black Friday deals on smart home devices we've seen so far.

Black Friday Smart Home Deals: Live

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa $249 $199 at Amazon

The top-rated Ecobee4 Thermostat is 20% off at Amazon, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. Not only can you save 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, the smart thermostat also has Alexa built-in so you can adjust the temperature, play music, set a timer all with the command of your voice. View Deal

VTech VM311 Digital Video Baby Monitor $79.99 $44.99 at Walmart

The VTech digital baby monitor is currently on sale at Walmart for $44.99. The digital video baby monitor offers full motion video, a built-in intercom and infrared night vision that automatically detects dim light even in dark rooms. View Deal

Echo Dot + Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack $99.98 $49.99 at Amazon

If you tend to misplace your keys, wallet or phone, then this bundle deal from Amazon is for you. Amazon is offering the Echo Dot with Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack for $49.99. That's $38.98 less than buying separately. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $499 $399 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $100 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal