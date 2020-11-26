Best White Friday 2020 phone deals in the UAE: the best early sales so far and what to expect

If you've been eager to pick up a new phone, rest easy: White Friday deals have come for phones, too. This year's White Friday phone deals will get you a serious discount on new devices, from affordable phones to top flagships, including the much-awaited iPhone 12 deals.

With price cuts on Apple and Samsung models old and new, we're on track for some fantastic White Friday phone deals this year.

While White Friday itself won't officially happen until November 27, deals have already gone live, so scroll below for discounts we've found from both carriers and retailers. Those on the hunt for Android devices, in particular, should be well-supplied come November if we see a return to the super-low Prime Day prices.

Of course, cell phones are just one of the many categories of top-tech items that'll be on sale over White Friday. If you'd like to see the best overview available anywhere on the net, head on over to our main White Friday page, where you'll find all the best deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, and much more.

White Friday phone deals live right now

White Friday cheap phone deals

Etisalat White Friday deals

Check out Etisalat's full list of offers here

Should I wait for White Friday to get a phone deal?

We'd recommend waiting for better deals, but only if you can. While there are always plenty of awesome cell phone deals up for grabs each week, White Friday does tend to have particularly good sales at both carriers and unlocked retailers.

Make no mistake: deals are already going live live in the weeks leading up to White Friday, but the best ones may not arrive until closer to (or the day of) the deals holiday itself. Keep that in mind, but don't be afraid to pull the trigger if a great price appears.

Now we know that this year's iPhone 12 deals are now here, with pre-orders on two devices already live (and another two devices to come), we could potentially be seeing some great price cuts on the older iPhone devices. It's definitely hard to predict, but if you're not desperate for an iPhone right now, it could be worth waiting to see how things play out.

Samsung Galaxy devices should be seeing some particularly good price cuts too, not only because the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is here, but also because the standard S20 and S20 Plus models will be well over 6 months old by the time White Friday hits this year. We could also be seeing some fantastic Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals come November, not least because the initial wave of pre-order offers are now over and we actually saw some price cuts over Amazon Prime Day in October.