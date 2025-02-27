With in-ear and over-ear deals from AU$69.93, Amazon's mini headphone sale has me seriously tempted to upgrade

For the longest time, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have been my go-to earbuds for daily use. Dog walks, commutes and the few times I don't want to workout with my JBL Charge 5 blaring, I thoroughly enjoyed my time with them, even as an iPhone user. That was, until I lost one bud… and then the other.

Luckily, Amazon has me covered with some incredible discounts on top-tier earbuds and over-ear headphones

There's five deals that have caught my eye, but one in particular is calling my name – an all-time low price on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. They're far and away the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, and though we believe the Technics EAH-AZ100, are the best earbuds, the QC Ultra's are right up there. Unattainable at their AU$449.95 RRP, this AU$159.95 discount brings them right into my budget.

TR Recommends Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$290 at Amazon Save AU$159.95 We said in our QC Ultra earbuds review that the inability to charge wirelessly held them back from five stars, but class-leading ANC, excellent head tracking and "scarily good" audio more than makes up for that. Available at this price in Black, White Smoke and the special 60th Anniversary Diamond colourway, snagging them at this price is a must if you're in the market.

If the Bose buds still sit outside your price range, or you prefer actual headphones over earbuds, I'd point you towards the four other pairs that I'm still weighing up.

A five-star review is really hard to award – even when a device nails every feature, its price will likely hold it back from a perfect score. That's why we have a little 'TechRadar Recommends' tag reserved for products we loved, but fell short of the full five-stars.

Of the four options below, two earned the coveted 'TechRadar Recommends' award, one stakes the claim as the best earbuds for Samsung users, and the final pair bottomed out at an excellent four stars, held back by their steep price… and now they're all up to 54% off.

Best for Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was AU$399 now AU$230 at Amazon Save AU$169 We love the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but – much like AirPods for Apple devices – they have Samsung-exclusive features like adaptive audio that make them best suited to Samsung users. However, I happily used the regular Galaxy Buds 3 with my iPhone, and didn't miss the exclusive features we called "not so handy" in our review. Available for AU$204 for an extremely limited time, they're still a really good pick-up at this price.

Best budget ANC Earfun Air Pro 3: was AU$139.90 now AU$69.93 at Amazon Save AU$69.97 The other devices listed are pretty pricey even with their hefty discounts – so opting for a cheaper pair of buds that can handle regular daily use is well worth considering. In our EarFun Air Pro 3 review, we said they performed well across the board, with a comfortable fit, multipoint pairing, impressive battery life, and great audio and ANC. Heck, I might grab these earbuds and one of the over-ear pairs below.

Yamaha YH-L700A: AU$599 at Amazon Save AU$222.51 Yamaha certainly isn't one of the brands I think of when talking about the best headphones, but our four-star Yamaha YH-L700A review and their cool design has me heavily considering them at more than 50% off. Our reviewer loved their premium build and finish, captivating spatial audio and sound as big as the headphones themselves. And while that large size could be a drawback, it doesn't bother me.

TechRadar Recommends Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: was AU$599 now AU$419 at Amazon Save AU$170 Most things I hear around the office regarding Bowers & Wilkins – particularly the Px8 headphones – is that they're ugly… but they sound incredible. Well, I love how this Px7 pair looks –particularly this Forest Green mode – and in our review we said their sound was best-in-class back in 2022, along with a 30-hour battery life and strong connectivity.

I'm still not sure I've made up my mind, and I'm studying the TechRadar audio buying guides to ensure I make the right choice. But, with so many elite options available at discounted prices on Amazon, it's hard to go wrong.