This 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV just received a massive $3,000 discount

For today only, it is possible to get one of the biggest ever discounts on a TV, ever. Samsung's 85-inch Neo QLED 8K is on sale at Samsung for a record-low price of $4,999.99 (was $7,999.99).

We did say the discount was insane! Don't hang around, though, as this price drop ends at midnight. You can also get the 75-inch for $3,999.99 and the 65-inch for $2,999.99, both of which are also discounted.

With the Memorial Day sales event in full swing, Samsung has joined many other companies in dropping prices on the latest tech, including the Best TVs of 2024. Samsung's flagship 8K TV not only boasts an unbelievable resolution but also outstanding brightness and contrast, fantastic color depth, and amazing off-axis viewing performance.

Today's best 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K deal

85" Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K: was $7,999.99 now $4,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung has gone all out with its 8K flagship QN900C TV. With the ability to display native 8K content and upscaled lower-resolution video, the QN900C is guaranteed to bring life to any home. An Infinity Screen with Slim One Connect puts all the focus on the display, and audio quality is up there with the best thanks to Q-Symphony 3.0. 75" and 65" models are also available at a discounted rate and can be configured in the Samsung store.

In our Samsung QN900C review, we found the picture quality to be "jaw-droppingly good." Native 8K content looks incredible and thanks to Samsung's upscaling technology, any smaller resolution can be enjoyed at 8K too.

Color is under absolute control due to the mini-LED lighting and local dimming system that work across around 2,000 separate zones. As a result, pictures are rich in contrast and vibrant in color.

Q-Symphony 3.0 means that audio is also up there with the best. When paired with the Samsung soundbar, the TV speakers are able to optimize all the channels to deliver a richly orchestrated sound experience. With four HDMI connections, three USB ports, and an Ethernet (LAN) port, users are guaranteed all the inputs/outputs that could ever be needed.

With such a wide range of features and types, buying a TV is no small task.