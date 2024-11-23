The best-value Bose headphones are down to an all-time low price for Black Friday

We’re already at that time of year when Black Friday deals are in full swing, even if your turkey hasn’t even been cooked yet. That’s perfect if you want to buy now and not worry about the post-Thanksgiving rush. One highlight in the sales is being able to buy the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for $199 (was $349).

The $150 discount brings these best-selling and highly-rated cans down to an all-time low price with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones previously dipping to $230 but no lower. They're also on sale at Amazon in the UK where you can get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for £176 (was £319.95).

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones come from the makers of some of the best headphones around. These are considered Bose’s more affordable noise-cancelling headphones while still packing in all the features you could need with excellent audio quality and a comfortable fit.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon Bose has a great reputation for its noise-cancellation technology. All Bose headphones do a great job of blocking out surrounding nuisances with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones continuing that trend. They also promise to be comfortable while there’s an adjustable EQ to get things sounding just how you like. You can also use them as wired headphones any time you need to.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £319.95 now £176 at Amazon If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

Bose is a name you’ll see throughout a lot of best-of lists as they make some of the best wireless headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones too. While the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the dream cans to own, the Bose QuietComfort are more affordable with only a few changes that won’t affect many people.

These headphones still offer a checklist of everything you need. That includes useful extras you might not think of like multipoint technology so you can connect to multiple devices at once. It also has an all-day battery life of 24 hours on one charge while a 15-minute charge gives back 2.5 hours for those times when you forget to recharge. The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are the headphones to use on your commute, your travels, or just when you’re relaxing at home.

There are many more Black Friday headphone deals happening now if you want to compare other options available. We’d be surprised if the Bose QuietComfort go any lower than this, though. There are lots of Black Friday earbud deals too if you prefer something more discreet.