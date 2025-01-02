Sony WH-1000XM5 hit a record-low price in the Amazon January sales - even cheaper than Black Friday

Amazon's January sales have just surprised us with a record-low price on what's easily one of our favourite pair of headphones - the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5.

Presumably for a very limited time only, you can get these premium noise-cancelling cans for just £208 (was £379) thanks to the combination of an upfront discount and a coupon code that's automatically applied at the checkout.

Today's deal at Amazon not only brings these headphones down to their lowest-ever price in the UK (by a whopping £36), but it easily beats the £245 that these cans have doggedly stuck to since the beginning of last November. In short, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are even cheaper today than on Black Friday so it's well worth picking them up this week.

Sony WH-1000XM5 new record-low price

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £379 now £208 at Amazon Looking for a pair of decent headphones in the new year? Today's your lucky day since the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 have just hit a new record-low price in the UK thanks to an upfront discount and handy coupon at Amazon. With a slick new understated design, peerless noise cancellation performance, and superb sound, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an easy recommendation at this incredible price.

See more: check out all of today's January sales at Amazon

You can head on over to our main Sony WH-1000XM5 review if you want to see exactly why we gave these headphones a full five out of five score. To summarise, these are easily the best iteration yet from this fantastic series from Sony, with the slick new minimalist design being a particular highlight.

We usually recommend the previous Sony WH-1000XM4 model to most readers on our best wireless headphones buyer's guide since they have similar performance for a lower price. At £208, however, the latest model are just £40 more expensive than the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon right now. That's close enough to warrant a recommendation in my books - especially if you can make that budget stretch just a little further this January.