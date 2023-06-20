Skip Prime Day - the Bose QuietComfort 45 are already at their cheapest ever price

When it comes to picking the best noise-cancelling headphones your choices are usually between two names: Sony and Bose. Both make excellent pairs of cans, but they will regularly set you back up to £300. That all changes with this latest offer on the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones.

You can now get the Bose QuietComfort 45 at Amazon for £189.95 (was £319.95) – that's the lowest price we've ever seen and beats the previous record low by over £50. Quite a bargain to snatch up at the retailer before Amazon Prime Day.

These headphones from the top manufacturer boast 22 hours of battery life on a single charge and decent audio quality for the price. Active noise cancellation blocks out any outside distractions, while an alternative Aware Mode allows you to bring in some outside sound so you can hear both your audio and the surrounding environment.

Bose QC 45 - cheapest price ever

Bose QuietComfort 45: was £319.95 now £189.95 at Amazon

These Bose QuietComfort 45s have never been this cheap before and it's a fantastic price for a pair of quality headphones with strong noise-cancelling for general use. Similar Bose and Sony cans may offer better audio performance but they cost around £100 more, so these are a great buy for those with a reasonable budget.

We awarded these headphones four stars out of five in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, praising their comfort, longevity, noise cancellation, and reasonable audio quality. Serious audiophiles may be better served by either the flagship Bose 700 or the Sony XM5 – both of which make our best headphones list – but you'd need to spend upwards of an extra £100 to get them. The Bose QC 45s, then, are still a fantastic choice for those with a tighter budget.

