Lindy's new cheap, noise-cancelling headphones could be the bargain commuting cans you're looking for

Lindy has revealed new Hybrid ANC headphones with a transparency mode

They have a lengthy, 55-hour battery life and customizable EQ

The UK-only headphones cost £79.99, making them a Sony WH-CH720N rival

The best noise cancelling headphones tend to be pretty pricey, and that's left a niche for more modest models to shine – like those from UK audio firm Lindy.

Lindy was early to the budget ANC market with models such as its 2017 BNX-60, which we praised as being a "good set of wireless noise cancelling headphones" for those on a budget. It's been improving its models ever since and has now launched the new BNXe with more features and a lower price tag than its predecessors.

The Lindy BNXe are over-ears with 40mm drivers inside, ANC and some useful customization features. And that means they could be rivals for the 1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51 (our current favourite budget noise-cancellers) and the Sony WH-CH720N.

Lindy BNXe: key features and pricing

(Image credit: Lindy)

Lindy's hybrid ANC system has a new switchable Transparency mode that enables you to hear the world around you without taking off your headphones, and you can turn it on and off via the app or using the buttons on the headphone housing.

The 40mm neodymium magnet drivers have a decent frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz, so they should sound pretty good. And the promised battery life is 55 hours, which is long enough to fly around the world.

The app comes with a useful EQ feature that includes 10 presets and which can be completely customised, and there's a 'Find It' feature to help you locate your headphones if you forget where you put them.

The solid components are all made from recycled plastics, and the earpads and headband cushioning are made with vegan-friendly materials.

Perhaps most importantly, the Lindy BNXe cost £79.99. That's a decent price for the spec, but there is a Sony-shaped elephant in the room in the form of the Sony WH-CH720N. They're cheaper still, and as we said in our Sony WH-CH720N review they're "a comfortable, enjoyable listen" – although to my eyes they do make you look like a Cyberman from Doctor Who.