Beats Studio Pro headphones just got 50% off again – don’t miss out on this Black Friday deal!

If you're looking to pick up a pair of wireless headphones in this year's Black Friday deals, then I'd seriously consider the new Beats Studio Pro. Despite being released just a few months ago in July, they've already hit half price once before, but only for a few days before the price rose again – but now this 51% saving is the best we've seen so far, so don't miss it this time!

The new Beats headphones are down from $349.99 to $169.95 at Walmart, where you'll also get three months of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music free as well as four months of Apple Fitness Plus. As one of the best Black Friday headphone deals, you'll be pleased to hear that this saving is available from several retailers in the US, including Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Costco and more.

They're also on sale in the UK, but not as dramatically – you can get the Beats Studio Pro for £279 at Amazon, down from £349.

Today's best Black Friday Beats Studio Pro deals

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169.95 at Walmart

This massive saving makes Beats' newest, July 2023 over-ears a whopping 51% cheaper than they were at launch and marks a new record low price for the headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review) so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a solid deal.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £279 at Amazon

This isn't as good as a saving as what's on offer in the US, but a 20% discount is much better than nothing, and it brings the price down to the lowest its been since launch. As with all Beats headphones, they look beautiful, and come with great smart features for both Apple devices and Android. In our review, we praised their sound quality and ease of use when it came to features like personalized spatial audio.

In an article we posted earlier this month titled 'I test headphones for a living and these are the 5 I would look out for on Black Friday', we included the Beats Studio Pro as one of the five headphones to consider buying this sales event. The main reason why is because we had already been seeing discounts, which gave us an inkling that further price drops were on there way – and it looks like we were right.

The newly launched over-ears had been pitched as a cheaper alternative to the AirPods Max, featuring many of the same features, but during our testing, we found some shortcomings. Mainly the lack of some key features like wear detection and cross-platform multi-point pairing, and that the design was a bit snug.

However, now that they're selling more in line with the mid-range headphone market, they've become great value in our eyes. Not only are you getting Apple's top personalized spatial audio feature, which includes dynamic head tracking, but powerful bass and respectable active noise cancellation (but do note that this is not as impactful as some of the best noise cancelling headphones).

If you've been considering getting a pair of noise cancelling headphones during this year's Black Friday sales then this could be the deal for you. The Beats Studio Pro are stylish, easy to use and have good sound quality so you won't be disappointed.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

These dropped to a lowest-ever $89 on the recent Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, so there's a good chance they'll fall again on Black Friday itself – but if you want to buy earlier, under $100 is the best price we've found so far. You get AirPods-like features when used with Apple gear, but also loads of features for Android, too. They sound good and the noise cancellation is solid for the price, as we said in our Beats Studio Buds review.

Beats Solo3: was $199.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

To be clear, this isn't the cheapest we've ever found these over-ears as they have been know to hit as low as $79 but only once before in December 2022. Regardless, a 50% saving on the first headphones released under the Apple brand from 2020 isn't one to be ignored. We said in our Beats Solo3 review that these were expensive for the level of sound quality on offer but at this lowly price, they're worth reconsidering.

Beats Studio Buds: was £159.99 now £99 at Amazon

We gave the Beats Studio Buds four and a half stars under review, going as far to say they were some of the "best buds. you can buy" for their great sound quality, comfortability and active noise cancellation. As far as deals go, this 38% saving is a top deal but we have seen them drop as low as £85 last year.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was £179.99 now £139.99 on Amazon

Despite being released just a few months ago, we're already seeing the new Studio Buds Plus reduced by 22% on Amazon. While that's only a £40 saving, considering that they're new, we're surprised to find them discounted at all. We hope the price will drop further towards Black Friday, because to really be a competitive buy, they could do with a little more shaved off in our opinion – but if you disagree, jump in!

