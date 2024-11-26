The Sonos Roam 2 is the best speaker and it's at a record-low price for Black Friday

All the Black Friday deals your bank account can handle appear to have popped up now. Ahead of Black Friday itself, it’s the perfect time to buy without worrying about juggling your holiday plans. One such huge temptation is the Sonos Roam 2 at Amazon for $139 (was $179).

Saving $40 is always nice to see, but the Sonos Roam 2 is a particularly pleasant sight right now. That’s because it hardly ever sees any price cuts. Back in September, it dipped to just under $145 but for the most part, the Sonos Roam 2 never drops lower than its full price of $179. That’s not really surprising as it’s the best in its field meaning it really doesn’t need to be discounted.

The Sonos Roam 2 is a highly portable waterproof speaker that still sounds fantastic wherever you take it. Sonos is the name we all seek out for premium sound quality. Saving 22% makes it all the sweeter.

Today’s best Sonos deal

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon Here's a record-low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2. Sonos has an exceptional reputation in the speaker world thanks to offering fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. Its precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof. Easily carried around, it’s useful to have things like Amazon Alexa support by the pool.

Our Sonos Roam 2 review says it all. Described as a “great sounding Bluetooth speaker” that's even better compared to its predecessor, the Sonos Roam 2 “delivers rich and clear sound reproduction that shows off every element of a track”. It’s easy to use with the Bluetooth button streamlining setup. It’s also very minimalist although that does mean it isn’t the loudest outdoor speaker.

Still, the Sonos Roam 2 is riding high in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers because it simply works very well and looks good. Its predecessor features among the best wireless speakers and this one builds upon that, so it’s an easy purchase to make. You won’t be disappointed by the Sonos Roam 2.

If you’re looking for something a little different such as a more powerful outdoor speaker, there are other Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals around. If you’re looking for something to connect to your TV, check out the Black Friday soundbar deals going on too.