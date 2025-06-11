Our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker drops to an incredible record-low price

Continuing its reign of fantastic but time-limited deals, the latest EE Tech Drop on June 12 will feature the JBL Flip 7 for £69.99 (was £129.99), which is a phenomenal discount and one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals around.

To put that into perspective, the JBL Flip 7 is usually more likely to see a discount of £10 at most, as it was only released a few months ago.

It’s all thanks to the company’s relatively new EE Tech Drops scheme, which has led to some fantastic price drops for very limited periods of time on products such as Beats headphones and Samsung tablets. All of these deals, including the JBL Flip 7, are first-come, first-served, so you need to be quick to snag one.

These drops are available exclusively through the EE app and both EE and non-EE customers can enjoy the price cut. However, select existing EE mobile and home broadband customers receive an alert up to 24 hours before each drop, so they have the advantage here.

The JBL Flip 7 is perfect for outdoor use, thanks to its rugged IP68 design, and long battery life of up to 14 hours, which extends to 16 hours with Playtime Boost mode.

Today’s best Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Flip 7: was £129.99 now £69.99 at EE JBL has a great reputation for Bluetooth speakers, which it demonstrates here. The JBL Flip 7 offers clear and deep sound thanks to AI-powered optimisation, so you get loud but distortion-free audio. It’s easy to connect it with other JBL speakers, while there’s hi-res audio via USB-C. It happily works well in your living room as well as outdoors, so it’s a great all-rounder.

We had a lot of positive things to say in our five-star JBL Flip 7 review. We described it as having “gone past even its forebear, with punchy sound outperforming its price – to an almost startling degree”.

Its punchy audio offers “detail” and “full-scale sound”, while it has “great battery life” and is hardy and tactile. It could charge more quickly, but we’d struggle to complain too much given its overall quality. Energetic and detailed sound is easily the sweet spot for any listening experience.

The JBL Flip 7 happily rests at the top of our list of the best Bluetooth speakers thanks to its excellent combination of features. The speaker is also in our look at the best waterproof speakers for those seeking a mid-range solution.

At this price, it’s a bargain. Take it to the beach on the trail with you and you can be entertained for hours to come.

For something more personal, there are some good headphone deals around and these include some great Bose headphone deals if you want great noise cancellation. Good music deserves equally good sound quality, right?