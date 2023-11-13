One of the best bluetooth speakers we've tested is down to a record-low price for Black Friday
This is one charged-up Black Friday deal
There are plenty of great Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals already available to peruse, but out of all the discounts I've seen so far, there's one that stands out for its record-low price. It's for the feature-packed JBL Charge 5, which is currently marked down by 33% at Walmart to $119.95 in the US, and 25% off at Amazon at £135.59 in the UK.
Today's best Black Friday JBL charge 5 deals
JBL Charge 5: was
$139.95 now $119.95 at Walmart
It may not seem like a big discount but it is the cheapest price we've ever found the Charge 5. This saving of just over 14% is also available at Best Buy and Amazon, which makes it a great Black Friday deal to take advantage of. We gave it four and a half stars in our JBL Charge 5 review and rate as the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now for its reverse charging feature and sound quality.
JBL Charge 5: was
£179.99 now £135.59 at Amazon
Exciting savings for JBL's best Bluetooth speaker for charging aren't just for those in the US, with retailers in the UK also offering record low deals for the Charge 5. This 25% saving from Amazon brings it down to its lowest price yet. You can also find deals at John Lewis and Currys for £139, but the extra £3.59 saving is hard to miss.
JBL's Bluetooth speakers tend to see regular discounts during sales periods, but we haven't seen the JBL Charge 5 ever reach these record-low prices. These savings are the lowest we've ever seen in both the US and UK, so if you don't want to wait then this is a great deal to take advantage of.
We gave the Charge 5 four and a half stars in our JBL Charge 5 review, and despite it being released in 2021 – there's still no word on a successor on its way yet – we still rate it among the best Bluetooth speakers for its features, which include the ability to charge your phone when you're on the move.
Such a seemingly small feature might not appear to be significant but it makes a real difference if you're far away from a plug. It's also worth noting that the ability to function as a battery pack is not a standard feature that is shared with a lot of the best Bluetooth speakers. You won't be too worried about running out of battery either, as the Charge 5 has 20 hours of battery so it will last all day. It also sounds great, delivering "impactful and deep" bass as well as "clear mids and vocals" like we noted in our review.
Of course, there are other JBL Bluetooth speaker deals that are available but out of all the sales that are live right now, this is by far the best I've seen in terms of savings. With the JBL Charge 5 at its lowest ever price in both the US and UK, this is not one I'd miss.
Not in the US or UK? You can see the best prices for the JBL Charge 5 in your area below.
