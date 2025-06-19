Don’t miss out! Sony’s perfect beginner Bluetooth turntable is back down to its lowest price, beating Amazon Prime Day to the punch

John Lewis is currently offering a very good deal on the excellent Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable: it's now just £198.99, down from the usual £239.

The last time we saw this turntable discounted was when it went down to £199. So technically this is cheaper still, because at £198.99 it's 1p cheaper than the previous deal. And whether it's £40 off the usual price or £40.01 off, it's a pleasing price on a terrific turntable – I doubt you'll see better than this in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals.

You know what you're getting with Sony: no fuss, no faff, just a sensible and well-engineered kit in a choice of black, black or black. And with this particular model you don't need to shell out for a separate phono stage either, because the Sony has one built-in. It also has automatic operation and Bluetooth, so it's a really good first turntable, as well as an excellent option for more experienced vinyl listeners.

Today's best Sony PS-LX310BT deal

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Turntable: was £239 now £198.99 at John Lewis This Sony is a tried and trusted turntable that's very affordable and beginner-friendly. It comes with an integrated phono stage so you can connect it to an existing hi-fi, automatic operation, and Bluetooth streaming. It picked up lots of five star reviews when it first launched in 2019; it's one of the turntables I recommend to people who want to get into vinyl, or who are coming back to it because playing records is so much more fun than streaming.

My colleague, TechRadar's Audio Editor Becky Scarrott, has spent a lot of time listening to music on this turntable and she says that it's essentially the best you can get for the price. One of my best friends owns one too, so I've heard it through some pretty sweet speakers and I was very impressed.

Sound quality is excellent through wired speakers, the best Bluetooth speakers and through the best Bluetooth headphones. And because it's automatic there's none of that scratch-fear you get if you're new to vinyl or if like me, your kids have suddenly decided to get into vinyl and want to listen to your most prized possessions.

The big benefit of an automated, all-in-one turntable like this one is that there's no messing around: hook it up to your existing hi-fi kit, connect your Bluetooth speakers or grab your pair of the best Bluetooth speakers and you're good to go.

This Sony is a really good all-rounder, and its simplicity is its big strength: while many vinyl fans like nothing more than doing everything manually from setting it up to taking the needle off at the end of Side One, this turntable gets straight to the point.

If you'd like something more hands-on, we've got plenty of suggestions there too: check out our guide to the best turntables – with options from budget to "be nice to your bank manager", there's a great turntable to suit every music fan.