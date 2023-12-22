Audio Pro's Boxing Day wireless speaker sale is live now – Scandi style for less!

OK, so we've got a guide to the best Boxing Day sales, plus one for those (very) last-minute Christmas gift ideas (we're not judging; you're extremely busy) but what you need to know, music-lover, is that Audio Pro is running a massive Boxing Day sale on its rock and roll wireless speaker lineup – and it's live now.

Maybe you want to bring multi-room music into your home – something able to deliver premium audio quality and save you some cash in the process. Well, have a look at this little lot! I've written odes to Audio Pro's beautiful speakers – just look at that quality leather handle…

And the great news is that this Swedish firm's impressive (and frankly, iconic) wi-fi enabled speaker range is on sale right now via Audio Pro itself and on some of the big retail sites (but take note, they're selling out incredibly fast on Amazon).

The Swedish audio specialist makes some of the best wireless speakers in the business – I helped review the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII for TechRadar's sister site, What Hi-Fi? and I can attest to the five-star review there – and the multiple awards it subsequently gained.

My favourite deal of the lot is probably that aforementioned Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII, now on offer for just £249.99 (was £329.00) at Audio Pro, because 24% off a repeat award winner with oodles of Scandi style plus three ways to use it in a multi-room environment (with Apple devices via AirPlay 2; Google Cast-compatible speakers via built-in Chromecast; other Audio Pro wireless speakers via Audio Pro's own dedicated app) as well as aux and RCA inputs just can't be sniffed at.

Audio Pro C10 MkII: was £329 now £249.99 at Audio Pro

It's a stunning Scandi statement speaker and its dual 20mm textile dome tweeters and 13cm long-throw woofer deliver nothing short of excellent sound – it's a repeat What Hi-Fi? Award winner. Also, this is the lowest price we've ever seen it drop to! An excellent way to invite multi-room audio (using Audio Pro's easy app) with Chromecast and AirPlay 2 baked right in – plus RCA and a sub out if you'd rather go wired. Highly recommended.

Audio Pro C3: was £160 now £99.99 at Audio Pro

It's selling fast, probably because this beautiful and properly made little Bluetooth and wi-fi enabled fully portable speaker is now available for under £100 – a massive 38% off. It's smaller than the C10 pictured above, but this model has an onboard battery (it'll give you 15 hours on half volume and 9 hours at full whack) for easy, portable multi-room audio piggybacking on your home's wi-fi – aka much better quality than Bluetooth (although as with its bigger brother, you can just use Bluetooth if you want to – or if you're out and about).

Audio Pro C5 MkII: was £260 now £199.99 at Audio Pro

WiFi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz? Yes. RCA in? Check. Bluetooth? Yup. Audio Pro multi-room, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast all baked in? Absolutely. Beautiful Scandi looks? You know it – you can get it in black, white, gray or even sand or sage green at this price and I love them all. From the quality leather handle to the classy metallic top plate, it's an awful lot of speaker and connectivity for the money.

