Score up to 54% off already-affordable Anker Soundcore headphones and speakers in early Black Friday deals

Anker may be a name familiar to you if you’re searching for the best power banks, but the brand has also been producing some excellent pairs of headphones, along with Bluetooth speakers that pack in more features than more expensive rivals under its Soundcore sub-brand. So, when we learned of the fact the company has already dropped some early Black Friday deals, we had to take notice.

Right now, you can save up to 54% on a wide range of Anker Soundcore headphones and Bluetooth speakers, with more promised in the coming weeks. Plus, if you see something you like on the Soundcore website but it hasn’t been given the early Black Friday deal treatment, you can use our exclusive discount code FPLSSoundcore to save 15%.

There are too many deals to list all of them, so we’ve picked out some of our highlights below.

Anker Soundcore Space One: was AU $169.99 now AU $139.99 at Soundcore AU Save AU$30

We found the Space One headphones delivered a performance that belied their AU$170 price tag in our Anker Soundcore Space One review , so while a AU$30 saving might not seem like much, remember that they already represented incredible value. ANC performance is strong, battery life is stellar at 40 hours with ANC on or 55 hours off and the sound is bassy, crisp and clear – do note that we strongly recommend you use the HearID feature to tailor the sound to your ears. Plus, if you use an Android device, you can take advantage of hi-res audio thanks to LDAC compatibility.

Anker Soundcore Motion X600: was AU $299.99 now AU $209.99 at Soundcore AU Save AU$90

We haven’t reviewed this Bluetooth speaker, but it’s a seriously interesting proposition. As we said when it was first announced , it has the potential to offer something even the Apple HomePod 2 can’t, Spatial Audio support, thanks to a ‘sky driver’. There’s LDAC support for hi-res audio from Android devices and we also think it’s a bit of a looker, appearing far more premium than its price tag would suggest thanks to a metal grille covering the front. You can even pair two together for a larger, more powerful soundstage. It’s waterproof and promises up to 12 hours of playtime (volume dependent). With a AU$90 saving applied, it could be the best early Black Friday decision you make.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro: was AU $249 now AU $211.65 at Soundcore AU Save AU$37.35

These earbuds aren’t part of the Black Friday deals, but you can save 15% using our code FPLSSoundcore. They only launched in October, so we haven’t had a chance to review them just yet, but did enjoy our time with their Liberty 3 Pro predecessor. The new model introduces a touch bar on the case to adjust volume and ANC levels. Bluetooth 5.3 support is onboard, along with Fast Pair, LDAC and spatial audio, while the 10.5mm drivers promise “crisp, full-bodied sound.”

Anker Soundcore Sport X20: was AU $149.99 now AU $114.99 at Soundcore AU Save AU$35

The fitness aficionados among you will be pleased to learn of this AU$35 saving on the Powerbeats Pro-esque Sport X20 earbuds. Their headline feature is an adjustable silicone ear hook which should mean everyone will find the perfect, secure fit. They’re fully water- and dustproof and even feature SweatGuard for extra protection. Your bassy workout tunes are handled by 11mm drivers and adjustable ANC is on hand to ensure you remain focused.

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20: was AU $259 now AU $220.15 at Soundcore AU Save AU$38.85

Finally, something a little different in the Soundcore Sleep A20. Designed specifically to be worn when you go to bed, they promise to block out as much outside noise as possible to help you get a perfect night’s sleep. They’re preloaded with white noise and a wider sound library, or you can stream your own custom playlists. These aren’t part of the Black Friday promotion at present, but you can use our FPLSSoundcore exclusive code to save 15%.

