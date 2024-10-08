OK, Sony WH-1000XM5 are back to their lowest ever price – Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have arrived!

Call it what you will (many call it Prime Day 2; others call it Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – which is what w're supposed to call it), the fact is that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still some of the world's best noise-canceling headphones and when they're back to their lowest-seen price, people like us are going to tell you about it!

And the time is now, since they just dropped back to just $298 (was $399.99) at Amazon, which equals the lowest they've ever been – but hurry! They're selling like you wouldn't believe.

This superb deal represents their joint-lowest price across trusted online retailers and it is live now for Big Deal Days. Remember, these are the modern classic (the real deal, if you will… ) flagship Sony cans. We saw them drop briefly to this price in August and thought we'd be lucky to see it again before the run up to Christmas. But here we are!

As a percentage discount, it's huge – a 25% price-slash. We know!

Sony WH-1000XM5 at their lowest-ever price? That's a Big Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon

Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding, the XM3 before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 25% off, equalling their lowest ever seen price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – now back at their lowest-seen price.

As we noted in our unashamedly glowing five-star review of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting excellent ANC, nothing short of wonderful audio quality, smart ambient features and an app you'll actually want to use.

Anyone searching for the best noise-cancelling headphones right now should consider the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially with this significant discount. Yes, the gains over the older model were more marginal with this May 2022-issue iteration, but the XM5 remain that bit better across the board.

What else is significant here? Well, the WH-1000XM5 echo the current trend for designs that do lie flat on the nape of your neck (and within their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband for a more compact shape during storage as the older model did, and there's no water-resistance rating. But if those small things don't bother you, this is an excellent saving on a class-leading product from Sony.